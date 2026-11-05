🛒 North Augusta Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Part-Time & Beauty Roles

North Augusta is busy hiring in retail right now, especially for folks who like helping customers face-to-face. If you want flexible hours or love beauty and home projects, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: North Augusta, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a physical, fast-paced role unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and keeping the store clean and safe. Good fit if you like staying active, working flexible shifts (including mornings/evenings/overnights), and want access to benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: North Augusta, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Customer-facing role helping shoppers find what they need in departments like Appliances, Garden, Paint, or Tools. Great if you enjoy talking with people, learning products, and want flexible hours plus benefits and a store discount.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: North Augusta, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be at the front of the store running the register, handling payments, and making sure customers leave happy. Ideal if you like a fast pace, staying near the front end, and don’t mind jumping in to help with carts or light stocking.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: North Augusta, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on higher-end makeup, skincare, and fragrance while giving guests personalized beauty advice and demos. Nice match if you’re passionate about beauty trends, enjoy doing makeup applications, and want to help drive sales in prestige brands.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: North Augusta, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Frontline beauty role greeting guests, answering product questions, doing simple makeup/skincare demos, and helping at the register. Great for anyone who loves beauty, likes staying on their feet, and wants steady hours in a busy store.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company lists similar roles once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.