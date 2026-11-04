📅 Learn about a Revolutionary War sword in North Augusta

📅 Revolutionary War sword lecture in North Augusta

Learn some local history on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 3:00 PM.

The Arts & Heritage Center of North Augusta is hosting “The History of the Revolutionary Sword” lecture, presented by Bettis Rainsford and Ed Rice.

Event details:

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 10, 2026, 3:00 PM

Location: North Augusta Municipal Building , 100 Georgia Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841

, Room: 3rd Floor – City Council Chamber

The talk will explore the story of the Revolutionary War sword of Colonel LeRoy Hammond and how it ties into North Augusta’s local heritage.

The actual sword is on loan and on display in the museum on the 1st floor of the Arts & Heritage Center of North Augusta, and you’re encouraged to stop by and see it in person.

This is a nice option if you enjoy history or want a meaningful outing with family or friends.