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North Augusta
📅 Live music at Southbound Smokehouse Riverside Nov. 6
3 days ago
📅 Live music night by the river in North Augusta
Enjoy an evening of live music at Southbound Smokehouse Riverside by SRP Park on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 9:00 PM.
The restaurant is located at 1009 Center St., North Augusta, SC 29841 and offers an easygoing, riverside atmosphere. This is one of their special live music nights.
For additional details (such as the band, cover charge, or menu), please contact Southbound Smokehouse Riverside directly.
More Info: Calendar • Live Music at Southbound Smokehouse Riv...
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