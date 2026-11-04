📅 Live music at Southbound Smokehouse Riverside Nov. 6

📅 Live music night by the river in North Augusta

Enjoy an evening of live music at Southbound Smokehouse Riverside by SRP Park on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 9:00 PM.

The restaurant is located at 1009 Center St., North Augusta, SC 29841 and offers an easygoing, riverside atmosphere. This is one of their special live music nights.

For additional details (such as the band, cover charge, or menu), please contact Southbound Smokehouse Riverside directly.