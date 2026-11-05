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North Attleborough

Friendly Grey and White Cat Found Near Old Post Rd

7 days ago
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A friendly, intact male grey and white tuxedo domestic short-haired cat was found near Old Post Rd by New England Stained Glass in North Attleboro, MA. The cat has no microchip and may have been seen by a vet recently. Anyone with information is asked to call the North Attleboro Animal Shelter at 508-699-0128.

This content is adapted from materials provided by North Attleboro Animal Shelter

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