🛒 North Attleborough Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings

North Attleborough’s retail scene is busy right now—groceries, beauty, and big-name brands are all hiring. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market

Shaw’s and Star Market Location: North Attleboro, MA

Type: Full-time, Overnight (11 PM–7 AM or 12 AM–8 AM)

Pay: Competitive wages (weekly pay; exact rate not listed)

Lead the overnight grocery crew—stock shelves, unload trucks, keep the store clean, and guide a small team. Good fit if you have retail/grocery lead experience, can lift heavy items, and like quiet, overnight shifts with solid benefits and store discounts.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market

Shaw’s and Star Market Location: North Attleboro, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive wages (weekly pay; exact rate not listed)

Keep the dairy section fresh, stocked, and tidy while helping customers find what they need. This is a fast-moving, on-your-feet role in cooler temps, with flexible schedules, discounts, and access to up to 50% of earned wages before payday.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market

Shaw’s and Star Market Location: North Attleboro, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact rate not listed)

Work behind the meat and seafood counter, prepping, packaging, and setting up displays while answering customer questions and offering cooking tips. Great if you like hands-on work, care about food quality, and want flexible hours plus store benefits.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: North Attleboro, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$24.00/hour (based on experience, shift, and location)

Help guests find the right makeup, skincare, and hair products while also handling cashier duties and keeping shelves stocked. Ideal if you love beauty, enjoy chatting with customers, and want full-time hours with health, dental, vision, and paid time off.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: North Attleboro, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$24.00/hour (based on experience, shift, and location)

Focus on the behind-the-scenes work that keeps Ulta running—unloading shipments, stocking, setting displays, and keeping the store spotless. Good for someone detail-oriented who likes early mornings or flexible shifts and wants full-time benefits.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill roles quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.