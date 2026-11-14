North Andover’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in long‑term and post‑acute care. If you’re a nurse or looking to break into pharmacy work, there are some solid options here.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: North Andover, MA

Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.00 – $27.00/hour

Help keep a busy retail pharmacy running smoothly—filling prescriptions, helping patients at the counter and drive‑thru, and supporting immunizations where allowed. Comes with training, clear SOPs, and part‑time benefits like dental, vision, wellness resources, and employee discounts. Application window currently open through 01/13/2027.

Employer: Andover Forest Post Acute Care Center

Location: North Andover, MA

Type: Full-time, Part-time, and PRN options

Pay: $45 – $50/hour (includes potential shift-based enhancements)

Provide direct nursing care to residents, monitor changing needs, and keep documentation tight while working with a supportive care team. Good fit if you want flexible scheduling options plus benefits for full-time staff (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).

Employer: Andover Forest Post Acute Care Center

Location: North Andover, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $106,000/year

Lead a nursing unit in a post‑acute/long‑term care setting—supervising staff, coordinating care, handling assessments, incidents, and wound rounds. Ideal if you’re an RN ready for hands‑on leadership with benefits and room to grow in management.

Employer: Andover Forest Post Acute Care Center

Location: North Andover, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $115,000/year

Step into a key leadership role supporting the Director of Nursing with staffing, quality, audits, and survey readiness. Great move for an RN with skilled nursing/long‑term care experience who wants a stable leadership post with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holiday pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in North Andover tend to open and update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.