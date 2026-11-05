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North Andover
🏥 North Andover, MA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings This Month
6 days ago
North Andover’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both hands-on rehab and mental health pros. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look.
Physical Therapist – Sports & Ortho Focus
- Employer: OFF-SEASON Sports & Physical Therapy
- Location: North Andover, MA (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This clinic focuses on finding the root cause of pain and getting people safely back to sport, work, and daily life. You’ll design one-on-one treatment plans, guide rehab exercises, and work closely with a diverse therapy team in a very patient-centered setting.
Physical Therapist – One-on-One Orthopedic Care
- Employer: Gordon Physical Therapy, LLC
- Location: North Andover, MA (on-site)
- Type: Full-time (32–40 hours/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Join a growing ortho clinic that highlights continuity of care, no double booking, and a mix of athletes of all ages. Great fit if you like one-on-one treatment, a personalized approach, and you’re licensed (or ready to be) in Massachusetts.
Clinical Psychologist (Child or Adult)
- Employer: LifeStance Health
- Location: North Andover, MA (hybrid outpatient)
- Type: Full-time (W-2)
- Salary: Estimated $115,000–$147,000, plus sign-on bonus
Work in an outpatient group practice with a hybrid schedule (office + telehealth) and strong admin support so you can focus on therapy. Role covers evidence-based care for adults and/or kids, with options to supervise trainees and a full benefits package including 401(k) match and employer-paid malpractice.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer shares more details on schedule, caseload, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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