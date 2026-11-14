Norristown has a nice mix of retail and customer support roles right now, from grocery front-end leadership to steady office phone work.

Here are several solid options hiring in and around Norristown, PA:

Employer: Acme Markets (Albertsons Companies)

Acme Markets (Albertsons Companies) Location: Norristown, PA

Type: Full-time (PM schedule, evenings/weekends/holidays as needed)

(PM schedule, evenings/weekends/holidays as needed) Pay/Benefits: Competitive weekly pay, associate discounts, health and financial benefits (medical, dental, 401k), paid time off

Lead the front of the store: manage cashiers, keep lines moving, handle cash, and support customer service programs. Good fit if you have retail experience, like coaching a team, and want a step up into people management.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Norristown, PA

Type: Part-time (fewer than 30 hours/week; some shifts as early as 5:00 AM)

(fewer than 30 hours/week; some shifts as early as 5:00 AM) Pay: $19.50/hour starting , with scheduled increases up to $21.50/hour by Year 5

, with scheduled increases up to by Year 5 Benefits: 401(k) with company match, EAP, discount program; extra medical and paid time off options for full-time staff

Mix of register work and stocking shelves to keep the store running smoothly. Great if you want steady part-time hours, solid hourly pay, and don’t mind physical work like lifting and working in cooler/freezer areas.

Employer: Kidney Care Specialists – Nephrology Associates Division

Location: East Norriton, PA (on-site)

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM (40 hours/week)

, Monday–Friday, (40 hours/week) Pay: $23.00–$25.00/hour , based on experience

, based on experience Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, FSA, paid time off

Handle a high volume of patient calls, schedule appointments, and route urgent issues to clinical staff. Ideal if you’re organized, calm on the phone, and want a weekday schedule in a medical office setting.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.