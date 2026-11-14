Norristown’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like active work and steady hours. Here are a few local picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Kelly (for a premier manufacturing client)

Kelly (for a premier manufacturing client) Location: Norristown, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00/hour

Shifts: 1st (8am–4pm) or 3rd (4pm–12am)

You’ll inspect finished products and materials, use testing equipment, and log results in Excel to keep quality on track. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable on your feet, and want exposure to quality systems in a busy factory setting.

Employer: Valley Forge Manufacturing Labs

Location: Norristown, PA 19403

Type: In-person

In-person Pay: $16.00–$19.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount

Hands-on role running packaging equipment, handling materials (including forklifts), and keeping products within GMP/FDA standards. Great if you have some packaging or warehouse experience and like mechanical work in a fast-paced environment.

Employer: The Ceramic Shop

Location: Norristown, PA

Type: Temporary (3 months), full-time hours

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7am–3pm

Monday–Friday, 7am–3pm Pay: $15.00/hour

Support production of ceramic parts by casting, trimming, loading kilns, and checking pieces for defects. Good short-term option if you’re reliable, like detailed hand work, and can handle lifting clay and working around kilns.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer shares more details and may have related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.