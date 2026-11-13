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🏥 Norristown PA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Norristown’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from animal care to mental health and hospital roles. If you like helping people (or pets), there’s something here for you.
Veterinary Assistant – Surgery (Part-Time, Sundays)
- Employer: Metropolitan Veterinary Associates
- Location: Norristown, PA
- Type: Part-time (Sundays required; 7:30am–5:30pm, with a 9:00am–2:00pm option if not working ER)
- Pay: Starting at $19.00/hour
Hands-on role helping with surgery appointments, patient handling, room prep, and basic animal care. Nice fit if you have prior vet/animal care experience and want steady Sunday hours plus perks like pet care and food discounts.
Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) – PT Weekends
- Employer: Montgomery County Emergency Services, Inc. (MCES)
- Location: Norristown, PA (on Norristown State Hospital grounds)
- Type: Listed as Full-time, schedule is weekends (Sat & Sun) for Part-Time FNP
- Pay: $65.00–$67.00/hour (commensurate with experience)
Work with psychiatric patients in crisis—doing histories, physicals, and managing routine primary care issues. Great for an experienced Family NP (MSN, 2+ years) who wants high hourly pay and consistent weekend shifts.
Patient Care Technician
- Employer: Valley Forge Medical Center & Hospital
- Location: Norristown, PA
- Type: Full-time (3x12s; day or night shift, every other weekend)
- Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Mix of clinical and clerical work at a drug and alcohol hospital—vitals, EKGs, blood draws, EMR updates, and unit clerk duties. Good match if you have a HS diploma/GED, CPR, and want to grow in a fast-paced, team-focused setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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