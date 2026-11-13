Norristown has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping to find their forever homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend, this is a great time to meet a few local cuties.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $180

Shelter: Kitty Cottage Adoption Center, Inc

Phone: (610) 731-0101

Ay-Ay-Ron is a young kitten, full of that baby-cat charm and curiosity. He’s being cared for by Kitty Cottage Adoption Center, Inc, where he’s getting a safe start in life while he waits for his own family.

👉 Meet Ay-Ay-Ron and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Adoption fee: $180

Shelter: Kitty Cottage Adoption Center, Inc

Phone: (610) 731-0101

Minie Mouse is a tuxedo kitten with classic black-and-white markings. She’s still very young and learning about the world, and she’s looking for a home that will guide her as she grows.

👉 Meet Minie Mouse and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Adoption fee: $180

Shelter: Kitty Cottage Adoption Center, Inc

Phone: (610) 731-0101

Daisy Duck is another adorable tuxedo baby, likely to be a fun and lively companion as she grows up. She’s also at Kitty Cottage Adoption Center, Inc, ready to meet potential adopters.

👉 Meet Daisy Duck and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Female

Color: Mostly white

Shelter/Rescue: City Cats Retiree

Playlist: Emilia even has her own video playlist so you can see her in action:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTnyzveh2gBk&si=7cSWWnhieKywlSCS

Emilia is a total lap cat and a real sweetheart. She first showed up on a neighbor’s porch swing every morning and was later seen hanging around a nearby church, which is how rescuers realized she needed help. Now she’s safe, loved, and ready to share all that affection with a forever family.

👉 Meet Emilia and learn more on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Norristown, PA, please consider visiting these rescues, calling for more info, or sharing these kitties with friends and family. The right person might be just one share away.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.