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🐱 Playful Norristown Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Norristown has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping to find their forever homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend, this is a great time to meet a few local cuties.
Ay-Ay-Ron
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not listed
- Adoption fee: $180
- Shelter: Kitty Cottage Adoption Center, Inc
- Phone: (610) 731-0101
Ay-Ay-Ron is a young kitten, full of that baby-cat charm and curiosity. He’s being cared for by Kitty Cottage Adoption Center, Inc, where he’s getting a safe start in life while he waits for his own family.
👉 Meet Ay-Ay-Ron and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Minie Mouse
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $180
- Shelter: Kitty Cottage Adoption Center, Inc
- Phone: (610) 731-0101
Minie Mouse is a tuxedo kitten with classic black-and-white markings. She’s still very young and learning about the world, and she’s looking for a home that will guide her as she grows.
👉 Meet Minie Mouse and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Daisy Duck
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $180
- Shelter: Kitty Cottage Adoption Center, Inc
- Phone: (610) 731-0101
Daisy Duck is another adorable tuxedo baby, likely to be a fun and lively companion as she grows up. She’s also at Kitty Cottage Adoption Center, Inc, ready to meet potential adopters.
👉 Meet Daisy Duck and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Emilia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter/Rescue: City Cats Retiree
- Playlist: Emilia even has her own video playlist so you can see her in action:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTnyzveh2gBk&si=7cSWWnhieKywlSCS
Emilia is a total lap cat and a real sweetheart. She first showed up on a neighbor’s porch swing every morning and was later seen hanging around a nearby church, which is how rescuers realized she needed help. Now she’s safe, loved, and ready to share all that affection with a forever family.
👉 Meet Emilia and learn more on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Norristown, PA, please consider visiting these rescues, calling for more info, or sharing these kitties with friends and family. The right person might be just one share away.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.