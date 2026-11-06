🚌 Norristown transportation jobs: multiple local driving roles

Norristown has a few solid driving options right now, from steady routes in your own van to full-time delivery in company vehicles.

Employer: G1 Trucking Inc.

G1 Trucking Inc. Location: Norristown, PA

Type: Contract (1099)

Pay: $250 per day, paid weekly

Use your own cargo or Sprinter van on steady routes with daily flat pay and long-term route options. Fast hiring process, routes available 7 days a week, and you’ll work in person around the Norristown area.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Norristown, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Full-time delivery role using company vehicles (no CDL needed), bringing auto parts to local customers. Mix of driving and customer service, with chances to grow your career in an essential retail/auto parts business.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.