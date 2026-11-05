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🎓 Norristown Education Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles
Norristown has a nice mix of school and early childhood openings right now, from steady classroom work to creative side gigs. If you like working with kids, there’s something here for different schedules and skill sets.
Resource Teacher – Early Childhood
- Employer: The Goddard School
- Location: Norristown, PA (East Norriton)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Support multiple classrooms at a well-known early childhood center, helping lead and assistant teachers with lessons, activities, and daily routines. No nights, weekends, or holidays, plus health, dental, 401(k), PTO, childcare discounts, and paid training make this a strong option if you want stability and growth in early childhood education.
Behavior Support Staff – ABA Preschool (Autism)
- Employer: Keppley Behavioral Consulting Inc
- Location: Norristown, PA 19403
- Type: Part-time (school-year, 145 days)
- Pay: $20–$22 per hour
Hands-on role in a special education preschool classroom using Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) with children with autism. Great fit for college students or grads in special ed/behavior fields who want real classroom experience, Monday–Thursday 8:00–3:30 with paid time off and ongoing in-person training.
Early Childhood Music & Movement Instructor
- Employer: Simone Knowelle Dance Project (SKDanceProject)
- Location: Norristown, PA 19401
- Type: Part-time Independent Contractor
- Pay: $35–$40 per instructional hour
Lead fun music and movement classes for ages 1–5 at a local early learning center, two mornings a month (about 4 instructional hours per month). Ideal as a side gig if you have a background in music, dance, or early childhood and want a flexible schedule with creative freedom.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—local education jobs often lead to more hours, new roles, and great connections.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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