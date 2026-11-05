🎓 Norristown Education Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles

Norristown has a nice mix of school and early childhood openings right now, from steady classroom work to creative side gigs. If you like working with kids, there’s something here for different schedules and skill sets.

Employer: The Goddard School

The Goddard School Location: Norristown, PA (East Norriton)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Support multiple classrooms at a well-known early childhood center, helping lead and assistant teachers with lessons, activities, and daily routines. No nights, weekends, or holidays, plus health, dental, 401(k), PTO, childcare discounts, and paid training make this a strong option if you want stability and growth in early childhood education.

Employer: Keppley Behavioral Consulting Inc

Location: Norristown, PA 19403

Type: Part-time (school-year, 145 days)

Pay: $20–$22 per hour

Hands-on role in a special education preschool classroom using Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) with children with autism. Great fit for college students or grads in special ed/behavior fields who want real classroom experience, Monday–Thursday 8:00–3:30 with paid time off and ongoing in-person training.

Employer: Simone Knowelle Dance Project (SKDanceProject)

Location: Norristown, PA 19401

Type: Part-time Independent Contractor

Pay: $35–$40 per instructional hour

Lead fun music and movement classes for ages 1–5 at a local early learning center, two mornings a month (about 4 instructional hours per month). Ideal as a side gig if you have a background in music, dance, or early childhood and want a flexible schedule with creative freedom.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—local education jobs often lead to more hours, new roles, and great connections.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.