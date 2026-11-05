🛒 Norristown, PA Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Norristown has some solid front-line roles right now, especially if you like helping people and keeping things running smoothly.

Here are a few customer-facing jobs worth a look this week:

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: Norristown, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.27 – $20.34 per hour

Lead the whole store operation — sales, staffing, and customer experience. This role is hands-on (lifting, stocking, lots of walking) and comes with benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Kids First Swim Schools

Location: Norristown / Plymouth Meeting, PA

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $19.00 – $22.00 per hour

Mix of front desk and pool-deck leadership at a busy swim school. You’ll guide staff, help families with sign-ups and questions, and keep lessons running safely and smoothly, with chances to grow into more leadership.

Employer: Culligan by WaterCo

Location: Norristown, PA

Type: (Not listed, appears to be full-time office-based)

(Not listed, appears to be full-time office-based) Pay: $22.00 per hour

Office role for someone organized and customer-focused. You’ll handle calls, schedule service routes, support field techs, and process work orders, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and product discounts.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway — the right fit often starts with one simple application.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.