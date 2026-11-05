🏗️ Norristown, PA Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Norristown is a solid spot right now if you’re into engineering and infrastructure. Here are several local roles where you can build your career and help protect communities at the same time.

Employer: GFT

GFT Location: Audubon (Norristown area), PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $90,000

Join GFT’s Geotechnical, Dams & Hydraulics team and work on power, transit, rail, highway, and water projects. This role is hands-on with field work and design (foundations, retaining walls, slope stability) and comes with strong benefits, 401(k), PTO, and tuition reimbursement. December 2026 engineering grads are welcome to apply.

Employer: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania – DEP

Location: Norristown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,859/year (starting)

Help protect public health by reviewing public water system designs and permits for Safe Drinking Water compliance. This role mixes office work, some field inspections, and part-time telework (up to 3 days/week) plus strong state benefits, retirement options, and generous leave.

Employer: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania – DEP

Location: Norristown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $67,658/year (starting)

Great fit if you’re early in your engineering career or about to graduate. You’ll be trained to review water system plans, support permit reviews, and join inspections, with telework up to 3 days/week and full state benefits. Applicants within three months of an engineering degree can apply.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.