Norridge retail is busy right now—especially around Harlem & Irving. If you like helping people shop, there are several solid options, from fashion to phones.

Employer: AKIRA

AKIRA Location: Norridge, IL (Harlem Irving Plaza)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a leadership role in a trendy fashion store. You’ll hire and train the team, drive sales goals, and keep the store looking sharp. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and employee discount for full-time staff.

Employer: AKIRA

AKIRA Location: Norridge, IL (Harlem Irving Plaza)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great if you love fashion and want a part-time leadership spot. You’ll help open/close the store, support the manager, hit sales goals, and keep the floor organized, with a strong employee discount and growth potential.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Norridge, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $15.50/hour

Perfect if you like early shifts and staying active. You’ll unload and stock merchandise, keep the store clean, and help customers on the floor. Includes store discount, benefits, and potential 401(k)/health coverage for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: AT&T

Location: 4155 1/2 N Harlem Ave, Norridge, IL

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Estimated earnings: $47,000 – $75,000/year (hourly + uncapped commission)

Front-line sales role with big earning potential if you like talking tech. You’ll help customers pick phones and plans, work events, and handle online orders. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and up to 50% off AT&T services.

If something looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—retail roles in Norridge tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.