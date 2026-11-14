Norridge is a solid spot right now if you’re in healthcare. Local clinics and pharmacies are hiring for both entry-level and leadership roles with clear pay ranges posted.

Employer: LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica)

LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica) Location: Norridge, IL

Type: Part-time (listed as internship/part-time in postings)

(listed as internship/part-time in postings) Pay: $19.78 – $28.16/hour

Help patients through their eye exam from start to finish—pre-testing, medical history, and contact lens support—while working with modern optical tech. Great fit if you have strong customer service skills and want hands-on healthcare experience without needing a degree beyond high school.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Norridge, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $67.05 – $90.55/hour

Lead a busy community pharmacy, manage a team, and provide clinical services like immunizations and medication therapy management. Ideal for a licensed pharmacist who wants a leadership role with a mix of patient care, operations, and staff development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Norridge tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.