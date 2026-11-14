Norridge retail is buzzing, especially at Harlem Irving Plaza. If you’ve got leadership skills and love working with customers, these store manager roles are worth a look.

Employer: Helzberg Diamonds

Helzberg Diamonds Location: Norridge, IL (Harlem Irving)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the daily operations of a busy jewelry store, lead the sales team, and drive store sales and profit goals. This is a good fit if you have jewelry retail experience, love coaching a team, and can work a flexible schedule including evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Lovisa Pty Ltd

Location: Harlem Irving Plaza, Norridge, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a high-energy fashion jewelry store, coach your team, and own sales targets in a fast-paced, trend-focused setting. Comes with training, staff discounts, and growth potential in a global brand.

Employer: Lovisa

Location: Harlem Irving Plaza, Norridge, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same Lovisa Store Manager role, posted on Indeed for easier applying if you prefer that platform. You’ll lead the team, hit sales goals, and keep the store looking sharp and on-trend.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Harlem Irving Plaza stores update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.