undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Norridge Retail Jobs: Multiple Store Manager Roles Hiring Now
Norridge retail is buzzing, especially at Harlem Irving Plaza. If you’ve got leadership skills and love working with customers, these store manager roles are worth a look.
Store Manager – Retail Jewelry (Helzberg Diamonds)
- Employer: Helzberg Diamonds
- Location: Norridge, IL (Harlem Irving)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run the daily operations of a busy jewelry store, lead the sales team, and drive store sales and profit goals. This is a good fit if you have jewelry retail experience, love coaching a team, and can work a flexible schedule including evenings, weekends, and holidays.
Retail Store Manager – Harlem Irving Plaza (Lovisa – LinkedIn)
- Employer: Lovisa Pty Ltd
- Location: Harlem Irving Plaza, Norridge, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a high-energy fashion jewelry store, coach your team, and own sales targets in a fast-paced, trend-focused setting. Comes with training, staff discounts, and growth potential in a global brand.
Retail Store Manager – Harlem Irving Plaza (Lovisa – Indeed)
- Employer: Lovisa
- Location: Harlem Irving Plaza, Norridge, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Same Lovisa Store Manager role, posted on Indeed for easier applying if you prefer that platform. You’ll lead the team, hit sales goals, and keep the store looking sharp and on-trend.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Harlem Irving Plaza stores update openings all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.