🍽️ Norridge, IL Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Norridge has a nice mix of restaurant and healthcare food service jobs right now. Good options here if you like fast-paced work and talking with people.

Employer: Darden (LongHorn Steakhouse)

Darden (LongHorn Steakhouse) Location: Norridge, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $9.00/hour + tips, paid weekly

Pour drinks, serve from the full menu, and keep the bar area clean in a busy, upbeat steakhouse. Perks include shift meals, flexible scheduling through an app, holiday closures on Thanksgiving and Christmas, and discounts on food plus extras like hotels and cell phones.

Employer: Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Location: Norridge, IL 60706

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$16.00/hour, based on experience and availability

Serve smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads in a clean, grease-free kitchen (no fryers). Offers a flexible schedule, 401(k), health, dental, and vision insurance, plus an employee discount; hiring for both day and night shifts.

Employer: Norridge Gardens

Location: Norridge, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $19.00/hour

Help prepare and serve meals to residents in a long-term care setting and keep the kitchen and dining areas clean and safe. This role comes with full benefits, PTO, referral bonus, and the chance to build real relationships while making mealtimes more enjoyable.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—hospitality skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.