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🍽️ Norridge, IL Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
Norridge has a nice mix of restaurant and healthcare food service jobs right now. Good options here if you like fast-paced work and talking with people.
Bartender – LongHorn Steakhouse
- Employer: Darden (LongHorn Steakhouse)
- Location: Norridge, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $9.00/hour + tips, paid weekly
Pour drinks, serve from the full menu, and keep the bar area clean in a busy, upbeat steakhouse. Perks include shift meals, flexible scheduling through an app, holiday closures on Thanksgiving and Christmas, and discounts on food plus extras like hotels and cell phones.
Crew Member / Shift Manager – Tropical Smoothie Cafe
- Employer: Tropical Smoothie Cafe
- Location: Norridge, IL 60706
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $15.00–$16.00/hour, based on experience and availability
Serve smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads in a clean, grease-free kitchen (no fryers). Offers a flexible schedule, 401(k), health, dental, and vision insurance, plus an employee discount; hiring for both day and night shifts.
Dietary Aide – Norridge Gardens
- Employer: Norridge Gardens
- Location: Norridge, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Up to $19.00/hour
Help prepare and serve meals to residents in a long-term care setting and keep the kitchen and dining areas clean and safe. This role comes with full benefits, PTO, referral bonus, and the chance to build real relationships while making mealtimes more enjoyable.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—hospitality skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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