📢 Last day to donate to Normandy Park food drive

The last day to receive donations for the community food drive is Saturday, November 28, 2026, from 8:30am to 4:30pm.

If you’ve been meaning to give, this is your final chance for this drive. Bring your non‑perishable food donations during those hours.

The event is listed on the City of Normandy Park calendar for 11/28/2026. For general questions, you can contact Normandy Park City Hall, 801 SW 174th Street, Normandy Park, WA 98166, Main: (206) 248-7603.

This drive helps support local neighbors in need, so even a few extra items from your pantry can make a difference.