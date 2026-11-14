📅 Normandy Park Food Drive at City Hall

A Normandy Park Food Drive is scheduled for November 13 at Normandy Park City Hall, 801 SW 174th Street, Normandy Park, WA 98166.

The event listing does not include hours or specific donation details, but it is part of the City Hall events calendar and appears connected to a broader food drive effort (with a separate “last day to receive donations” on November 28).

If you’d like to take part, you can:

Save the date ( November 13 ) on your calendar

) on your calendar Call City Hall at (206) 248-7603 during open hours (Monday–Friday, 8:30am–12:00pm and 1:00pm–4:30pm) to confirm what items are needed and when to drop them off.

This is a chance to support local neighbors facing food insecurity.