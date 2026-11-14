💰 Normandy Park sets 2027 tax levy and advances new budget

Here’s what the Normandy Park City Council did at its November 10 meeting:

2027–2028 City budget – first reading approved. The proposed budget is $12.8 million for 2027 and $21.8 million for 2028 (compared to $13.9M in 2025 and $15.8M in 2026). The higher 2028 amount is mainly due to one-time capital projects, including a City Hall renovation. Final budget consideration is planned for the December 8 Council meeting.

2027 property tax levy set. Council approved Resolution 1039, keeping the City’s property tax rate just under $1.60 per $1,000 of assessed value. Instead of taking the full 4% revenue increase allowed, the City will increase revenue by about 0.729%, or $31,250 total.