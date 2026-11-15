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Normandy Park’s annual Betty Binz Holiday Bazaar will return to The Normandy Park Community Club (“The Cove”) on Saturday, Dec. 5, with more than 40 artists selling handmade gifts and decorations.

The sale is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Cove (map below).

The Club renamed the event after Binz, a local resident, passed away at the age of 96 in 2024. The club said the name honors her dedication to The Cove and the wider community. Binz often sold her floral arrangements at the first table inside the hall.

Shoppers will find ornaments, jewelry, handblown glass, doll clothes, aprons and gift cards, the club said.

A food truck will be on site for lunch.