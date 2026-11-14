On Nov. 10, 2026, the Normandy Park City Council approved the first reading of the 2027-2028 biennial budget, discussed long-term funding strategies for a new City Hall, and reviewed public safety developments.

The council also highlighted upcoming community events like the 14th Annual Winterfest, announced the cancellation of year-end study sessions, and celebrated the acquisition of the 21st “Piano Key” waterfront property.

Biennial Budget Approved

The council unanimously approved the first official reading of the 2027-2028 budget. City Manager Amy Arrington gave a brief summary of the biennial budget, which varies greatly between the two years. In 2027, the budget is for $12.75 million, while in 2028 it jumps to $21.76 million. Arrington explained that this jump is mostly driven by capital projects, including the renovation of City Hall and several parks and transportation safety projects. Some of these will be grant funded. She said the budget is pretty standard besides those larger projects.

Planned transportation projects include Sylvester Road pedestrian improvements and mid-block crossings along 1st Avenue. The city is hoping to be awarded grants to fund some of these projects, after completing the design phase. Parks projects include a safety evaluation of the stair tower at Marine View Park. In addition, law enforcement costs have increased.

Some minor changes to the budget will be made before the second reading on Dec. 8. These changes specifically aim to provide more clarity on financial reporting.

New City Hall Fund

The coming City Hall renovation is expected to help the building last another 30 years, but Councilmember Mike Bishoff expressed skepticism with this prediction. He feels that 20 years is the maximum the old building can be expected to function, even with renovations.

City Manager Amy Arrington asked the council to think about starting to save money for the inevitable expense of replacing City Hall, whether it be 20 or 30 years from now. She wanted future councilmembers to have an easier time making this decision.

Bishoff suggested they have a workshop in the spring, dedicated to discussing this topic. He thinks that putting just $50,000 towards this each year will not be enough.

Statewide Policy Pivots On Public Safety

Mayor Eric Zimmerman explained that following recent elections, many elected leaders are pivoting on how they address public safety. Specifically, he mentioned that the mayor of Seattle turned the cameras back on in recognition of their public safety benefits. Zimmerman said there are more changes to come, and that this was reassuring to see.

14th Annual Winterfest

Councilmember Susan West shared that two Winterfest events are fast approaching. The first is at Manhattan Village and includes Santa’s arrival, carolers, and an opportunity for photos with Santa. The morning session runs from 10:30 to 12:30.

Later in the evening at Town Center, Santa will arrive by motorcade. There will be booths and a tree lighting ceremony, with the event lasting from 4pm to 7pm. See link for more details as well as shuttle information.

21st “Piano Key” Property Acquired

For over two decades, the city has been working to acquire 26 properties that are laid out like piano keys along the Puget Sound. The city has successfully acquired its 21st with the Graden property, which it was able to purchase for $15,000. This purchase price will be reimbursed with estuary and salmon recovery grants.

Nov/Dec Study Sessions Canceled

Due to the busy holiday season, the regularly scheduled study sessions for the months of November and December have been canceled. They will resume again in January.