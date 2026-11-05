Santa returns to Burien’s Tin Room weekend of Nov. 28–29 with photos and food drive

Good ol’ Santa will return to the Tin Room in Burien from Noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28 and Sunday, Nov. 29 for a holiday photo event paired with a food drive.

Now in its seventh year, this fun neighborhood gathering will span two shorter days instead of one long day.

Families will need to bring a camera or cellphone for their photos, and food donations will be accepted at the restaurant during open hours from Nov. 20–29.

Organizers said the event’s format is changing after its organizers welcomed their first child at the end of September.

What’s different this year, you ask?

Two days to visit Santa: Photo sessions will take place from Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, and Sunday, Nov. 29. Organizers hope the shorter sessions across two days will accommodate more families’ schedules.

Photo sessions will take place from Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, and Sunday, Nov. 29. Organizers hope the shorter sessions across two days will accommodate more families’ schedules. An extended food drive: Donations can be dropped off at the Tin Room during open hours Nov. 20 through 29, giving neighbors an opportunity to contribute before the photo event begins.

Donations can be dropped off at the Tin Room during open hours Nov. 20 through 29, giving neighbors an opportunity to contribute before the photo event begins. A new photo location: Santa photos will be taken in the restaurant’s banquet room, with a smaller holiday backdrop replacing the usual Santa’s Workshop setup in the theater.

Santa photos will be taken in the restaurant’s banquet room, with a smaller holiday backdrop replacing the usual Santa’s Workshop setup in the theater. Holiday movies in the theater: Classic holiday movies will play in the theater before it switches to the Seahawks game around 1 p.m., according to organizers.

Classic holiday movies will play in the theater before it switches to the Seahawks game around 1 p.m., according to organizers. Lunch during the event: The Tin Room will offer lunch service throughout the Santa sessions. Families are welcome to enjoy food, beverages and the movies or game before or after their photos. Children must have adult supervision in the theater.

The Tin Room will offer lunch service throughout the Santa sessions. Families are welcome to enjoy food, beverages and the movies or game before or after their photos. Children must have adult supervision in the theater. BYOC – Bring Your Own Camera: Each group should bring one camera or cellphone. A dedicated helper will take the photos using that device, so families can leave with pictures ready to print or share.

“We can’t wait for our 7th year celebrating the holidays and gathering donations with you, our neighbors!” organizer Rose House said. “Please help us spread the word by sharing and tagging your crew. ’Tis the season to do good!”

The Tin Room is located at 923 SW 152nd Street in Olde Burien: