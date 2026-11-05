Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
King County

ELECTION RESULTS 2: Second round of returns for South King County schools, legislative races and local measures

By Editor,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xRtJ9_1GnUUPH800

Below are the second round of results from Tuesday’s (Nov. 3) general election, updated as of 4:12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4.

All results remain unofficial and incomplete until certified on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

VOTER TURNOUT

41%

Ballots Cast 601,199

Registered Voters 1,460,414

National balance of power

If you appreciate our award-winning, local, independent journalism:

City of SeaTac Proposition 1: Fire Prevention and Criminal Justice Sales and Use Tax

  • Yes leads with 2,800 votes, or 62.32%.
  • No has 1,693 votes, or 37.68%.

Requires a simple majority.

33rd Legislative District: State Senate

  • Tina L. Orwall leads with 23,075 votes, or 94.87%.
  • Write-in votes total 1,248, or 5.13%.

33rd Legislative District: House Position 1

  • Edwin Obras leads with 21,548 votes, or 72.71%.
  • Chris Martinez has 8,020 votes, or 27.06%.
  • Write-in votes total 68, or 0.23%.

33rd Legislative District: House Position 2

  • Mia Su-Ling Gregerson leads with 21,537 votes, or 73.22%.
  • Yuri Marinchik has 7,800 votes, or 26.52%.
  • Write-in votes total 76, or 0.26%.

34th Legislative District: State Senate

  • Emily Alvarado leads with 40,186 votes, or 97.34%.
  • Write-in votes total 1,097, or 2.66%.

34th Legislative District: House Position 1

  • Brianna K. Thomas leads with 39,545 votes, or 97.36%.
  • Write-in votes total 1,074, or 2.64%.

34th Legislative District: House Position 2

  • Joe Fitzgibbon leads with 31,832 votes, or 68.62%.
  • Mary Anito has 13,908 votes, or 29.98%.
  • Write-in votes total 651, or 1.40%.

47th Legislative District: State Senate

  • Claudia Kauffman leads with 20,005 votes, or 61.18%.
  • Kristina Soltys has 12,654 votes, or 38.70%.
  • Write-in votes total 40, or 0.12%.

47th Legislative District: House Position 1

  • Debra Jean Entenman leads with 20,003 votes, or 63.39%.
  • Cobi Clark has 11,310 votes, or 35.84%.
  • Write-in votes total 243, or 0.77%.

47th Legislative District: House Position 2

  • Chris Stearns leads with 20,282 votes, or 62.58%.
  • Ted Cooke has 12,081 votes, or 37.28%.
  • Write-in votes total 47, or 0.15%.

Highline School District Proposition 1: Bonds to Replace and Rebuild Deteriorating Schools and Improve Safety

  • Approved leads with 17,889 votes, or 62.52%.
  • Rejected has 10,724 votes, or 37.48%.

Approval is above the required 60% in this count. The bond also must satisfy turnout validation requirements.

Highline School District Proposition 2: Educational Technology and Capital Improvements Levy

  • Yes leads with 16,567 votes, or 57.93%.
  • No has 12,029 votes, or 42.07%.

Requires a simple majority.

Kent School District Proposition 1: Replacement of Expiring Educational Programs and Operations Levy

  • Yes leads with 18,736 votes, or 52.11%.
  • No has 17,216 votes, or 47.89%.

Requires a simple majority.

Auburn School District Proposition 1: School Construction and Replacement Bonds

Combined King and Pierce county totals.

  • Approved leads with 9,106 votes, or 50.52%.
  • Rejected has 8,920 votes, or 49.48%.

Approval remains below the required 60%. The bond also must satisfy turnout validation requirements

King County Council District 8

  • Teresa Mosqueda leads with 45,424 votes, or 69.62%.
  • Nick Duda has 19,407 votes, or 29.74%.
  • Write-in votes total 417, or 0.64%.

King County Fire Protection District 20 Proposition 1: Bonds to Improve Fire and Emergency Response Facilities

  • Approved leads with 2,609 votes, or 79.66%.
  • Rejected has 666 votes, or 20.34%.

Approval is above the required 60% in this count. The bond also must satisfy turnout validation requirements.

The bond validation requirement is participation equal to at least 40% of the number of voters who cast ballots in the previous general election. These initial percentages do not establish final passage.

Washington Supreme Court

Justice Position 1

  • Colleen Melody: 1,188,955 votes, 60.28%
  • Scott Edwards: 778,496 votes, 39.47%
  • Write-in: 5,003 votes, 0.25%

Justice Position 3

  • Jaime Michelle Hawk: 1,140,293 votes, 58.04%
  • David Stevens: 818,123 votes, 41.64%
  • Write-in: 6,167 votes, 0.31%

Justice Position 4

  • Sean O’Donnell: 983,172 votes, 50.61%
  • Ian Birk: 952,343 votes, 49.02%
  • Write-in: 7,086 votes, 0.36%

Justice Position 5

  • Theo Angelis: 1,091,790 votes, 55.82%
  • Dave Larson: 858,369 votes, 43.89%
  • Write-in: 5,671 votes, 0.29%

Justice Position 7

  • Debra L. Stephens: 1,251,813 votes, 64.01%
  • Todd A. Bloom: 698,223 votes, 35.70%
  • Write-in: 5,568 votes, 0.28%

Washington Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 1

Judge Position 5

  • David S. Mann: 380,917 votes, 98.11%
  • Write-in: 7,353 votes, 1.89%

Judge Position 6

  • Bill A. Bowman: 377,181 votes, 98.10%
  • Write-in: 7,322 votes, 1.90%

Southwest Electoral District Court

Judge Position 1

  • Brian Todd: 43,169 votes, 97.70%
  • Write-in: 1,018 votes, 2.30%

Judge Position 2

  • Andrea Samonica Jarmon: 42,981 votes, 97.15%
  • Write-in: 1,263 votes, 2.85%

Judge Position 3

  • Mitch Greene: 42,603 votes, 97.68%
  • Write-in: 1,010 votes, 2.32%

Judge Position 4

  • Harry Steinmetz: 31,539 votes, 56.51%
  • Fa’amomoi Masaniai Jr.: 23,742 votes, 42.54%
  • Write-in: 529 votes, 0.95%

Judge Position 5

  • Renee Walls: 31,328 votes, 58.12%
  • Noel Merfeld: 21,975 votes, 40.77%
  • Write-in: 600 votes, 1.11%

Southeast Electoral District Court

Judge Position 1

  • Leah Taguba: 70,686 votes, 96.89%
  • Write-in: 2,268 votes, 3.11%

Judge Position 2

  • Matthew York: 71,057 votes, 97.40%
  • Write-in: 1,897 votes, 2.60%

Judge Position 3

  • Tricia Grove Johnson: 71,130 votes, 97.14%
  • Write-in: 2,092 votes, 2.86%

Judge Position 4

  • Corinna Harn: 70,331 votes, 97.25%
  • Write-in: 1,988 votes, 2.75%

Judge Position 5

  • Heather M. Barker: 62,322 votes, 66.37%
  • Joshua C. Harris: 30,729 votes, 32.72%
  • Write-in: 851 votes, 0.91%

Judge Position 6

  • Rhonda Laumann: 67,992 votes, 97.08%
  • Write-in: 2,044 votes, 2.92%

If you appreciate our award-winning, local, independent journalism:

Add to Preferred Sources
emoji_like
1

Comments