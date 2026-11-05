ELECTION RESULTS 2: Second round of returns for South King County schools, legislative races and local measures

Below are the second round of results from Tuesday’s (Nov. 3) general election, updated as of 4:12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4.

All results remain unofficial and incomplete until certified on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

VOTER TURNOUT

41%

Ballots Cast 601,199

Registered Voters 1,460,414

National balance of power

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City of SeaTac Proposition 1: Fire Prevention and Criminal Justice Sales and Use Tax

Yes leads with 2,800 votes, or 62.32%.

No has 1,693 votes, or 37.68%.

Requires a simple majority.

33rd Legislative District: State Senate

Tina L. Orwall leads with 23,075 votes, or 94.87%.

Write-in votes total 1,248, or 5.13%.

33rd Legislative District: House Position 1

Edwin Obras leads with 21,548 votes, or 72.71%.

Chris Martinez has 8,020 votes, or 27.06%.

Write-in votes total 68, or 0.23%.

33rd Legislative District: House Position 2

Mia Su-Ling Gregerson leads with 21,537 votes, or 73.22%.

Yuri Marinchik has 7,800 votes, or 26.52%.

Write-in votes total 76, or 0.26%.

34th Legislative District: State Senate

Emily Alvarado leads with 40,186 votes, or 97.34%.

Write-in votes total 1,097, or 2.66%.

34th Legislative District: House Position 1

Brianna K. Thomas leads with 39,545 votes, or 97.36%.

Write-in votes total 1,074, or 2.64%.

34th Legislative District: House Position 2

Joe Fitzgibbon leads with 31,832 votes, or 68.62%.

Mary Anito has 13,908 votes, or 29.98%.

Write-in votes total 651, or 1.40%.

47th Legislative District: State Senate

Claudia Kauffman leads with 20,005 votes, or 61.18%.

Kristina Soltys has 12,654 votes, or 38.70%.

Write-in votes total 40, or 0.12%.

47th Legislative District: House Position 1

Debra Jean Entenman leads with 20,003 votes, or 63.39%.

Cobi Clark has 11,310 votes, or 35.84%.

Write-in votes total 243, or 0.77%.

47th Legislative District: House Position 2

Chris Stearns leads with 20,282 votes, or 62.58%.

Ted Cooke has 12,081 votes, or 37.28%.

Write-in votes total 47, or 0.15%.

Highline School District Proposition 1: Bonds to Replace and Rebuild Deteriorating Schools and Improve Safety

Approved leads with 17,889 votes, or 62.52%.

Rejected has 10,724 votes, or 37.48%.

Approval is above the required 60% in this count. The bond also must satisfy turnout validation requirements.

Highline School District Proposition 2: Educational Technology and Capital Improvements Levy

Yes leads with 16,567 votes, or 57.93%.

No has 12,029 votes, or 42.07%.

Requires a simple majority.

Kent School District Proposition 1: Replacement of Expiring Educational Programs and Operations Levy

Yes leads with 18,736 votes, or 52.11%.

No has 17,216 votes, or 47.89%.

Requires a simple majority.

Auburn School District Proposition 1: School Construction and Replacement Bonds

Combined King and Pierce county totals.

Approved leads with 9,106 votes, or 50.52%.

Rejected has 8,920 votes, or 49.48%.

Approval remains below the required 60%. The bond also must satisfy turnout validation requirements

King County Council District 8

Teresa Mosqueda leads with 45,424 votes, or 69.62%.

Nick Duda has 19,407 votes, or 29.74%.

Write-in votes total 417, or 0.64%.

King County Fire Protection District 20 Proposition 1: Bonds to Improve Fire and Emergency Response Facilities

Approved leads with 2,609 votes, or 79.66%.

Rejected has 666 votes, or 20.34%.

Approval is above the required 60% in this count. The bond also must satisfy turnout validation requirements.

The bond validation requirement is participation equal to at least 40% of the number of voters who cast ballots in the previous general election. These initial percentages do not establish final passage.

Washington Supreme Court

Justice Position 1

Colleen Melody: 1,188,955 votes, 60.28%

Scott Edwards: 778,496 votes, 39.47%

Write-in: 5,003 votes, 0.25%

Justice Position 3

Jaime Michelle Hawk: 1,140,293 votes, 58.04%

David Stevens: 818,123 votes, 41.64%

Write-in: 6,167 votes, 0.31%

Justice Position 4

Sean O’Donnell: 983,172 votes, 50.61%

Ian Birk: 952,343 votes, 49.02%

Write-in: 7,086 votes, 0.36%

Justice Position 5

Theo Angelis: 1,091,790 votes, 55.82%

Dave Larson: 858,369 votes, 43.89%

Write-in: 5,671 votes, 0.29%

Justice Position 7

Debra L. Stephens: 1,251,813 votes, 64.01%

Todd A. Bloom: 698,223 votes, 35.70%

Write-in: 5,568 votes, 0.28%

Washington Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 1

Judge Position 5

David S. Mann: 380,917 votes, 98.11%

Write-in: 7,353 votes, 1.89%

Judge Position 6

Bill A. Bowman: 377,181 votes, 98.10%

Write-in: 7,322 votes, 1.90%

Southwest Electoral District Court

Judge Position 1

Brian Todd: 43,169 votes, 97.70%

Write-in: 1,018 votes, 2.30%

Judge Position 2

Andrea Samonica Jarmon: 42,981 votes, 97.15%

Write-in: 1,263 votes, 2.85%

Judge Position 3

Mitch Greene: 42,603 votes, 97.68%

Write-in: 1,010 votes, 2.32%

Judge Position 4

Harry Steinmetz: 31,539 votes, 56.51%

Fa’amomoi Masaniai Jr.: 23,742 votes, 42.54%

Write-in: 529 votes, 0.95%

Judge Position 5

Renee Walls: 31,328 votes, 58.12%

Noel Merfeld: 21,975 votes, 40.77%

Write-in: 600 votes, 1.11%

Southeast Electoral District Court

Judge Position 1

Leah Taguba: 70,686 votes, 96.89%

Write-in: 2,268 votes, 3.11%

Judge Position 2

Matthew York: 71,057 votes, 97.40%

Write-in: 1,897 votes, 2.60%

Judge Position 3

Tricia Grove Johnson: 71,130 votes, 97.14%

Write-in: 2,092 votes, 2.86%

Judge Position 4

Corinna Harn: 70,331 votes, 97.25%

Write-in: 1,988 votes, 2.75%

Judge Position 5

Heather M. Barker: 62,322 votes, 66.37%

Joshua C. Harris: 30,729 votes, 32.72%

Write-in: 851 votes, 0.91%

Judge Position 6

Rhonda Laumann: 67,992 votes, 97.08%

Write-in: 2,044 votes, 2.92%

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