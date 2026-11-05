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ELECTION RESULTS 2: Second round of returns for South King County schools, legislative races and local measures
By Editor,4 days ago
Below are the second round of results from Tuesday’s (Nov. 3) general election, updated as of 4:12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4.
All results remain unofficial and incomplete until certified on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
VOTER TURNOUT
41%
Ballots Cast 601,199
Registered Voters 1,460,414
National balance of power
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City of SeaTac Proposition 1: Fire Prevention and Criminal Justice Sales and Use Tax
- Yes leads with 2,800 votes, or 62.32%.
- No has 1,693 votes, or 37.68%.
Requires a simple majority.
33rd Legislative District: State Senate
- Tina L. Orwall leads with 23,075 votes, or 94.87%.
- Write-in votes total 1,248, or 5.13%.
33rd Legislative District: House Position 1
- Edwin Obras leads with 21,548 votes, or 72.71%.
- Chris Martinez has 8,020 votes, or 27.06%.
- Write-in votes total 68, or 0.23%.
33rd Legislative District: House Position 2
- Mia Su-Ling Gregerson leads with 21,537 votes, or 73.22%.
- Yuri Marinchik has 7,800 votes, or 26.52%.
- Write-in votes total 76, or 0.26%.
34th Legislative District: State Senate
- Emily Alvarado leads with 40,186 votes, or 97.34%.
- Write-in votes total 1,097, or 2.66%.
34th Legislative District: House Position 1
- Brianna K. Thomas leads with 39,545 votes, or 97.36%.
- Write-in votes total 1,074, or 2.64%.
34th Legislative District: House Position 2
- Joe Fitzgibbon leads with 31,832 votes, or 68.62%.
- Mary Anito has 13,908 votes, or 29.98%.
- Write-in votes total 651, or 1.40%.
47th Legislative District: State Senate
- Claudia Kauffman leads with 20,005 votes, or 61.18%.
- Kristina Soltys has 12,654 votes, or 38.70%.
- Write-in votes total 40, or 0.12%.
47th Legislative District: House Position 1
- Debra Jean Entenman leads with 20,003 votes, or 63.39%.
- Cobi Clark has 11,310 votes, or 35.84%.
- Write-in votes total 243, or 0.77%.
47th Legislative District: House Position 2
- Chris Stearns leads with 20,282 votes, or 62.58%.
- Ted Cooke has 12,081 votes, or 37.28%.
- Write-in votes total 47, or 0.15%.
Highline School District Proposition 1: Bonds to Replace and Rebuild Deteriorating Schools and Improve Safety
- Approved leads with 17,889 votes, or 62.52%.
- Rejected has 10,724 votes, or 37.48%.
Approval is above the required 60% in this count. The bond also must satisfy turnout validation requirements.
Highline School District Proposition 2: Educational Technology and Capital Improvements Levy
- Yes leads with 16,567 votes, or 57.93%.
- No has 12,029 votes, or 42.07%.
Requires a simple majority.
Kent School District Proposition 1: Replacement of Expiring Educational Programs and Operations Levy
- Yes leads with 18,736 votes, or 52.11%.
- No has 17,216 votes, or 47.89%.
Requires a simple majority.
Auburn School District Proposition 1: School Construction and Replacement Bonds
Combined King and Pierce county totals.
- Approved leads with 9,106 votes, or 50.52%.
- Rejected has 8,920 votes, or 49.48%.
Approval remains below the required 60%. The bond also must satisfy turnout validation requirements
King County Council District 8
- Teresa Mosqueda leads with 45,424 votes, or 69.62%.
- Nick Duda has 19,407 votes, or 29.74%.
- Write-in votes total 417, or 0.64%.
King County Fire Protection District 20 Proposition 1: Bonds to Improve Fire and Emergency Response Facilities
- Approved leads with 2,609 votes, or 79.66%.
- Rejected has 666 votes, or 20.34%.
Approval is above the required 60% in this count. The bond also must satisfy turnout validation requirements.
The bond validation requirement is participation equal to at least 40% of the number of voters who cast ballots in the previous general election. These initial percentages do not establish final passage.
Washington Supreme Court
Justice Position 1
- Colleen Melody: 1,188,955 votes, 60.28%
- Scott Edwards: 778,496 votes, 39.47%
- Write-in: 5,003 votes, 0.25%
Justice Position 3
- Jaime Michelle Hawk: 1,140,293 votes, 58.04%
- David Stevens: 818,123 votes, 41.64%
- Write-in: 6,167 votes, 0.31%
Justice Position 4
- Sean O’Donnell: 983,172 votes, 50.61%
- Ian Birk: 952,343 votes, 49.02%
- Write-in: 7,086 votes, 0.36%
Justice Position 5
- Theo Angelis: 1,091,790 votes, 55.82%
- Dave Larson: 858,369 votes, 43.89%
- Write-in: 5,671 votes, 0.29%
Justice Position 7
- Debra L. Stephens: 1,251,813 votes, 64.01%
- Todd A. Bloom: 698,223 votes, 35.70%
- Write-in: 5,568 votes, 0.28%
Washington Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 1
Judge Position 5
- David S. Mann: 380,917 votes, 98.11%
- Write-in: 7,353 votes, 1.89%
Judge Position 6
- Bill A. Bowman: 377,181 votes, 98.10%
- Write-in: 7,322 votes, 1.90%
Southwest Electoral District Court
Judge Position 1
- Brian Todd: 43,169 votes, 97.70%
- Write-in: 1,018 votes, 2.30%
Judge Position 2
- Andrea Samonica Jarmon: 42,981 votes, 97.15%
- Write-in: 1,263 votes, 2.85%
Judge Position 3
- Mitch Greene: 42,603 votes, 97.68%
- Write-in: 1,010 votes, 2.32%
Judge Position 4
- Harry Steinmetz: 31,539 votes, 56.51%
- Fa’amomoi Masaniai Jr.: 23,742 votes, 42.54%
- Write-in: 529 votes, 0.95%
Judge Position 5
- Renee Walls: 31,328 votes, 58.12%
- Noel Merfeld: 21,975 votes, 40.77%
- Write-in: 600 votes, 1.11%
Southeast Electoral District Court
Judge Position 1
- Leah Taguba: 70,686 votes, 96.89%
- Write-in: 2,268 votes, 3.11%
Judge Position 2
- Matthew York: 71,057 votes, 97.40%
- Write-in: 1,897 votes, 2.60%
Judge Position 3
- Tricia Grove Johnson: 71,130 votes, 97.14%
- Write-in: 2,092 votes, 2.86%
Judge Position 4
- Corinna Harn: 70,331 votes, 97.25%
- Write-in: 1,988 votes, 2.75%
Judge Position 5
- Heather M. Barker: 62,322 votes, 66.37%
- Joshua C. Harris: 30,729 votes, 32.72%
- Write-in: 851 votes, 0.91%
Judge Position 6
- Rhonda Laumann: 67,992 votes, 97.08%
- Write-in: 2,044 votes, 2.92%
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