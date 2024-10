Drag Queen Bingo to bring fabulous fun to Normandy Park on Friday, Nov. 1

The Rotary Club of Des Moines & Normandy Park is gearing up for a fabulous evening of Drag Queen Bingo on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 at the Normandy Park Community Club (“The Cove”).

This 21+ fundraiser event for the Highline Schools Foundation promises a night filled with exciting prizes, lively performances, and plenty of spooky, Halloween fun.

Held at The Cove (map below), the event is set to begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Attendees can expect a vibrant atmosphere as local drag queens take the stage to host the bingo games, providing entertainment with their signature sass and charisma.

The Rotary Club of Des Moines & Normandy Park is known for organizing community events that bring people together, and this latest installment of Drag Queen Bingo is no exception.

The night promises to be filled with laughter, excitement, and a whole lot of fabulousness.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure a good seat and enjoy the fun from the very start. With past events having sold out, it’s best to act fast if you want to be part of this unique experience.

For tickets or more info, click below: