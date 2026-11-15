Norman’s healthcare scene is growing fast, especially in behavioral health. Here are several solid roles if you want to work directly with patients and build a long-term career.

Employer: Behavioral Innovations

Behavioral Innovations Location: Norman, OK (clinic-based)

(clinic-based) Type: Full-time (part-time possible)

Pay: $15–$21/hour depending on RBT level and experience

Work 1:1 with kids (18 months–10 years) with autism using ABA therapy. This is a great entry path into behavioral health with paid training, RBT certification support, tuition reimbursement toward BCBA, and a clear career ladder.

Employer: Oceans Healthcare (with Norman Regional Health System)

(with Norman Regional Health System) Location: Behavioral Health Center at Porter Health Village, Norman, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support a new, state-of-the-art behavioral hospital by preparing and distributing medications, managing inventory, and helping keep the pharmacy running smoothly. Requires OK pharmacy tech certification, 1 year of experience, and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Oceans Healthcare

Location: Behavioral Health Center at Porter Health Village, Norman, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Provide assessments, individual/family/group therapy, and discharge planning for adult and senior inpatients. Requires LMSW, LCSW, LMFT, LPC, Psychologist, or similar license, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

Location: Norman, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Deliver psychiatric nursing care, including mental health assessments, med administration, and crisis intervention. Good fit for an RN with psych experience or strong interest in mental health, who likes close teamwork and patient education.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.