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🏥 Norman, OK Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical Roles Hiring Now
Norman’s healthcare scene is growing fast, especially in behavioral health. Here are several solid roles if you want to work directly with patients and build a long-term career.
Behavioral Technician (Entry-Level or RBT)
- Employer: Behavioral Innovations
- Location: Norman, OK (clinic-based)
- Type: Full-time (part-time possible)
- Pay: $15–$21/hour depending on RBT level and experience
Work 1:1 with kids (18 months–10 years) with autism using ABA therapy. This is a great entry path into behavioral health with paid training, RBT certification support, tuition reimbursement toward BCBA, and a clear career ladder.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Oceans Healthcare (with Norman Regional Health System)
- Location: Behavioral Health Center at Porter Health Village, Norman, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Support a new, state-of-the-art behavioral hospital by preparing and distributing medications, managing inventory, and helping keep the pharmacy running smoothly. Requires OK pharmacy tech certification, 1 year of experience, and a valid driver’s license.
Inpatient Mental Health Therapist
- Employer: Oceans Healthcare
- Location: Behavioral Health Center at Porter Health Village, Norman, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Provide assessments, individual/family/group therapy, and discharge planning for adult and senior inpatients. Requires LMSW, LCSW, LMFT, LPC, Psychologist, or similar license, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.
Psychiatric Nurse (Psych RN)
- Employer: The VIOS Clinic
- Location: Norman, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Deliver psychiatric nursing care, including mental health assessments, med administration, and crisis intervention. Good fit for an RN with psych experience or strong interest in mental health, who likes close teamwork and patient education.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.