undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Playful Black Kittens Ready for Adoption in Norman
Norman has some very special black kittens looking for loving homes. All are young Domestic Shorthair cats at Second Chance Animal Rescue and ready to start life with their new families.
Duplicate
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Second Chance Animal Rescue
- Phone: (405) 321-1915
This handsome little guy is a black-coated baby boy who’s ready to grow up in a safe, happy home. As a young kitten, he’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Duplicate and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ditto
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Second Chance Animal Rescue
- Phone: (405) 321-1915
Ditto is a sweet baby girl with a sleek black coat. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family and learn good house manners.
👉 Meet Ditto and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Twin B
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Second Chance Animal Rescue
- Phone: (405) 321-1915
Twin B is a baby boy with a shiny black coat and lots of kitten energy to share. He’ll thrive in a home that can give him playtime, toys, and gentle training.
👉 Meet Twin B and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Twin A
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Second Chance Animal Rescue
- Phone: (405) 321-1915
Twin A is a tiny black-furred girl who’s just starting out in life. She’s ready for a patient adopter who can help her grow into a confident, loving cat.
👉 Meet Twin A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Xerox
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Second Chance Animal Rescue
- Phone: (405) 321-1915
Xerox is another adorable black baby girl, ready to bring kitten fun into your home. She’s young, so she’ll adapt well to a new routine and family.
👉 Meet Xerox and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Norman, OK area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Second Chance Animal Rescue at (405) 321-1915 or visit each cat’s link to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.