Norman has some very special black kittens looking for loving homes. All are young Domestic Shorthair cats at Second Chance Animal Rescue and ready to start life with their new families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Second Chance Animal Rescue

Phone: (405) 321-1915

This handsome little guy is a black-coated baby boy who’s ready to grow up in a safe, happy home. As a young kitten, he’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Duplicate and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Second Chance Animal Rescue

Phone: (405) 321-1915

Ditto is a sweet baby girl with a sleek black coat. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family and learn good house manners.

👉 Meet Ditto and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Second Chance Animal Rescue

Phone: (405) 321-1915

Twin B is a baby boy with a shiny black coat and lots of kitten energy to share. He’ll thrive in a home that can give him playtime, toys, and gentle training.

👉 Meet Twin B and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Second Chance Animal Rescue

Phone: (405) 321-1915

Twin A is a tiny black-furred girl who’s just starting out in life. She’s ready for a patient adopter who can help her grow into a confident, loving cat.

👉 Meet Twin A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Second Chance Animal Rescue

Phone: (405) 321-1915

Xerox is another adorable black baby girl, ready to bring kitten fun into your home. She’s young, so she’ll adapt well to a new routine and family.

👉 Meet Xerox and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Norman, OK area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Second Chance Animal Rescue at (405) 321-1915 or visit each cat’s link to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.