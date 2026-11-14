Norman’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands hiring across different schedules. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Norman, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts in store and over the phone, handle the cash drawer, and pitch in with stocking and light in-store services (like wiper installs and battery tests). Bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply, and there are solid benefits like paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, health insurance, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Norman, OK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (starting rate varies by experience and location)

Be the friendly face at checkout, running the register, helping with self-checkout, and answering quick questions. Perks include flexible schedules, multiple health insurance options, 401(k) with company match, employee stock purchase program, 10% associate discount, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Norman, OK

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed (starting rate varies by experience and location)

Work the building materials area helping customers find what they need, answering project questions, and keeping shelves stocked. This role is good if you like staying active and learning home improvement basics, with access to health benefits, 401(k) with match, stock purchase program, 10% discount, and training like Track to the Trades.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the company has similar roles open at the same store.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.