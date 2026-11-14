⚠️ OU–Ole Miss football moved to Sunday; OSU game unchanged

OU football’s home game against No. 19 Ole Miss has been moved from Saturday to Sunday, Nov. 15, at noon CT in Norman at Gaylord Family–Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The change comes after a nationwide FAA ground stop on Friday kept Ole Miss from flying out of Mississippi. The SEC announced the new time and said the TV network is still to be determined.

OU officials say they objected to the move, but were told that not playing Sunday at the directed time would count as a forfeit.

If you have tickets, keep an eye on OU’s official athletics channels for any updates on gameday details, tickets, or parking.

The Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech game is not affected. It’s still set for 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater on ESPN.