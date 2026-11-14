Norman’s restaurant and hospitality scene is busy right now, with options from fast-casual chains to local spots and even the movie theater. Here are a few solid picks if you like working with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: SONIC

SONIC Location: Norman, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay/Benefits: Weekly pay, meal & family discounts, medical/dental/vision, **401(k)***, PTO, bonuses, and more (where eligible*)

Weekly pay, meal & family discounts, medical/dental/vision, **401(k)***, PTO, bonuses, and more (where eligible*) Why it’s worth a look: Lead shifts, help hire and train the crew, and keep the restaurant running smoothly. Good fit if you’re 18+ with some restaurant experience and want advancement opportunities with a big brand.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Location: Norman, OK

Type: Full-time (around 50 hrs/week, overtime eligible)

Pay/Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, retirement plan , quarterly bonus , tuition assistance*, PTO, holiday closures

Medical, dental, vision, , , tuition assistance*, PTO, holiday closures Why it’s worth a look: Step into a leadership track where you learn to run the whole restaurant—scheduling, hiring, P&L, and more. Great if you have restaurant management experience and want a clear path to General Manager.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Norman, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Not listed; Aramark highlights growth and training opportunities

Not listed; Aramark highlights growth and training opportunities Why it’s worth a look: Keep the kitchen running by cleaning dishes, equipment, and work areas. Good entry role if you’re okay with physical work, can work evenings/weekends, and want a stable job with a large company.

Employer: Regal

Location: Norman, OK

Type: Seasonal, Part-time

Pay: $13.00/hour + tips + free movies

Why it’s worth a look: Mix drinks at the movie theater bar, upsell snacks, and keep guests happy. Nice pick if you’re of legal age to serve alcohol, want flexible, seasonal hours, and like the idea of free movies.

Employer: Amy Italian Restaurant

Location: Norman, OK 73071 (in-person)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: From $2.15/hour + you keep all your tips (no tip outs)

Why it’s worth a look: Classic serving role at a local Italian spot—greet guests, take orders, help with food and drinks, and keep the dining room tidy. Shifts are 10:15am–3:30pm or 3:30/4:30–close, with employee discount and flexible schedule; you’ll need to have or apply for an Oklahoma liquor license (ABLE).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—hospitality managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.