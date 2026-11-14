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Norman
🏥 Norman, OK Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Support Roles
13 days ago
Norman’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital tech roles to home care and mental health. Here are several solid openings if you want to stay local and work in care.
Technologist Ultrasound
- Employer: Norman Regional Health System
- Location: Norman, OK
- Type: Other (hospital-based)
- Salary: Not listed
This role focuses on assessing patients and performing diagnostic ultrasound exams, plus assisting physicians with procedures. Great fit if you have an associate’s in Ultrasound and are ARDMS registered or registry-eligible.
Clerk-Lab Assistant - Float
- Employer: Norman Regional Health System
- Location: Norman, OK
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Salary: $16.72–$27.30/hr (DOE)
You’ll handle patient registration, draw blood, collect specimens, and support a busy, high-volume lab. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, retirement plans, and free parking.
CT/X-Ray Technologist - Overnight
- Employer: Norman Regional Health System
- Location: Norman, OK
- Type: Other, Weekend night shift
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect for night owls with radiology training. You’ll perform CT and X-ray exams, assist with interventional procedures, and need ARRT registration (or eligible) plus CT registry within 18 months.
Laboratory Assistant - Nights
- Employer: Norman Regional Health System
- Location: Norman, OK
- Type: Full-time, Night shift (Fri–Sun 6pm–6:30am)
- Salary: $16.07–$27.25/hr (DOE)
Hands-on lab role drawing blood, processing specimens, and running waived tests in a fast-paced lab. Includes medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, retirement, and free parking.
Pharmacy Intern
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Norman, OK
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $20.00–$23.75/hr
For 3rd-year pharmacy students looking for retail experience. You’ll support patient safety, customer service, inventory, and care programs under a licensed pharmacist, with access to benefits like dental, vision, discounts, and wellness resources (depending on hours).
Licensed Therapist
- Employer: Living Hope Eating Disorder Treatment Center
- Location: Norman, OK 73069
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: $30.00–$45.00/hr
Provide individual, group, and family psychotherapy for eating disorder patients as part of an interdisciplinary team. Requires a master’s in a related field and license or license-eligible status in Oklahoma; offers health, dental, vision, PTO, and professional development support.
Senior Support Caregiver
- Employer: ComForCare (local franchise)
- Location: Norman, OK
- Type: Full-time and part-time options
- Salary: Not listed
In-home caregiving role helping clients with personal care, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship. Offers flexible scheduling, weekly pay, paid training, holiday pay, overtime opportunities, and shifts close to home when available.
LPN - Med Clinic (Norman area)
- Employer: Family & Children’s Services
- Location: Norman area, OK
- Type: Not listed (clinic-based)
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic LPN role focused on mental health and co-occurring disorders—vitals, meds, follow-ups, and patient education. Requires an Oklahoma LPN license, valid driver’s license, and comfort working in a psychiatric/behavioral health setting.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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