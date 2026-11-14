Norman has some steady building and grounds roles open right now, with good benefits and room to grow if you like hands-on work.

Below are a couple of solid options if you’re handy, reliable, and don’t mind staying active on the job.

Employer: Regal Entertainment Group

Regal Entertainment Group Location: Norman, OK

Type: Full-time hourly (listed as OTHER)

Full-time hourly (listed as OTHER) Pay: $19.00/hour

Perks: Free movie passes, discounted concessions, 401(k) with company match (after eligibility)

You’ll handle minor repairs around the theater: fixing seats, tile and sheet rock repair, changing light bulbs, basic projection booth fixes, and daily inspections. This is a good fit if you like working mostly on your own, staying busy, and don’t mind climbing, lifting (up to 60 lbs), and being on your feet.

Employer: Legend Senior Living®

Location: Norman, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, company-paid life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, bonuses (on-call/call-back), scholarship program

You’ll help keep a senior living community safe and looking sharp by walking the building and grounds, completing work orders, doing repairs, and helping with preventive maintenance and vendor oversight. Great if you have maintenance/HVAC/electrical experience, like talking with residents and staff, and want long-term growth with a company that promotes from within.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.