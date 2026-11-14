Norman has a steady flow of finance and billing roles right now, especially in healthcare and higher ed. If you like numbers and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: University of Oklahoma

University of Oklahoma Location: Norman, OK

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Pay: $16.50–$21.00/hour , depending on experience

, depending on experience Benefits: Benefits eligible; no travel required

Support daily financial operations for OU’s Training & Research Center, including accounting, reporting, budgets, and reconciliations. Good fit if you have 3+ years of accounting/bookkeeping, strong Microsoft Office skills, and want a stable weekday schedule on campus.

Employer: Norman Regional Health System

Location: Norman, OK

Type: Regular full-time, day shift

Pay: $15.46–$25.24/hour , based on experience

, based on experience Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, PTO, paid holidays, tuition help, scholarships, retirement plans, free parking, advancement opportunities

Handle insurance claims, payer and patient correspondence, and general billing support. Great for someone with 1+ year clerical experience, solid computer skills, and interest in Medicare/Medicaid and commercial insurance billing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in Norman.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.