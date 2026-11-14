Norman has some very special kittens looking for loving homes. These little ones are growing up at Second Chance Animal Rescue and will be ready to join their new families soon.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Second Chance Animal Rescue

Phone: (405) 321-1915

Grayson is a handsome gray/blue baby boy. He’s still very young and is being cared for at the shelter until he’s big enough for all his vet work. If you’re looking for a young kitten to grow up with your family, Grayson could be a great match.

👉 Meet Grayson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Second Chance Animal Rescue

Phone: (405) 321-1915

Rocky is another adorable gray/blue baby boy. Like his buddy Grayson, he’s still growing and getting ready for his big future with a forever family. If you’d like to raise a kitten from a young age, Rocky may be the one for you.

👉 Meet Rocky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby & White

Brown Tabby & White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Second Chance Animal Rescue

Phone: (405) 321-1915

Egg Roll is a brown tabby and white baby boy with a fun name and a bright future. Right now, he is not available for adoption yet because he’s still growing and needs to be big enough for his neuter surgery. The shelter team is happy to answer questions about him while he gets ready.

👉 Meet Egg Roll and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Norman, OK, please consider opening your home to one of these kittens. Call Second Chance Animal Rescue at (405) 321-1915 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.