Norman’s engineering scene is buzzing, especially around advanced manufacturing and building systems. If you’re into hands-on tech and complex systems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Jobot (commercial HVAC & building automation company)

Jobot (commercial HVAC & building automation company) Location: Norman, OK / Oklahoma (regional)

Salary: $90,000 – $120,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Design and program HVAC building automation systems from start to finish—controls, graphics, commissioning, and troubleshooting. Great fit if you know DDC, Niagara N4, BACnet/Modbus, and want projects that blend energy efficiency, comfort, and complex mechanical systems.

Employer: University of Oklahoma – Sooner Advanced Manufacturing Laboratory (SAML)

Location: Norman, OK (on-site)

Salary: Commensurate with education and experience

Type: Full-time

Lead the lab’s industrial X-ray CT system for aerospace and defense work—develop scan protocols, run 3D reconstructions, and inspect internal defects for airworthiness and certification. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s degree, 3+ years’ experience, and want to work with high-end ZEISS CT tools and secure projects.

Employer: University of Oklahoma – Sooner Advanced Manufacturing Laboratory (SAML)

Location: Norman, OK (on-site)

Salary: Commensurate with education and experience

Type: Full-time

Own the full lifecycle of metal 3D printing (LPBF) systems—powder handling, machine calibration, in-situ sensors, and post-build heat treatment for aerospace parts. Great for engineers with 3+ years on industrial LPBF systems who want to work on cutting-edge, defense-related manufacturing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.