Norman’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for front-of-store and backroom roles. Good mix of flexible schedules, entry-level options, and room to grow.

Employer: 7‑Eleven

7‑Eleven Location: Norman, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level convenience store role with cash handling, stocking, cleaning, and some food prep. Offers schedule flexibility, strong “promote from within” culture, 401(k), PTO (if eligible), holiday premium pay, tuition reimbursement (including GED), and adoption assistance.

Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Location: Norman, OK (Sooner Fashion location)

(Sooner Fashion location) Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.00–$14.25 per hour

Customer-facing sales role focused on bra fitting, styling, and driving store sales. Comes with a 40% employee discount, free product, flexible schedule, mental health (EAP) benefits, and chances to learn merchandising, cash wrap, and backroom operations.

Employer: TJ Maxx (TJX Companies)

Location: 1580 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.75–$13.25 per hour starting

Backroom-focused role processing clothing, organizing stock, and helping keep the store clean and shoppable, with some customer interaction and register work. Includes employee discount, access to 401(k), and, if you meet hours/service rules, potential medical, dental, vision, paid time off, and parental leave.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has more openings nearby and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.