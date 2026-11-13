Norman’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level flexible gigs to high-earning auto sales. Good mix of part-time and full-time, all focused on people skills.

Employer: The Polaris Group Consulting

The Polaris Group Consulting Location: Norman, OK (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Growth-focused role in direct marketing and sales, working face-to-face with clients and helping drive customer acquisition. Good fit if you like a fast pace, clear advancement paths, and using data to improve sales results.

Employer: Vector Marketing

Location: Norman, OK (local after training)

(local after training) Type: Part-time / flexible

Pay: $24.00 base per appointment plus commission

Sell Cutco products through one-on-one appointments with full training provided, no experience needed. Great if you want a flexible schedule around school, another job, or family, with guaranteed base pay and the chance to earn more through performance.

Employer: Genesis of Norman

Location: Norman, OK (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $46,152.65 – $200,000.00 per year

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid time off

High-earning auto sales role helping customers through the full car-buying process and building long-term relationships. Ideal if you’re energetic, professional, and motivated by clear sales goals and strong commission potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists similar roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.