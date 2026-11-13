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📣 Norman, OK Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles, Up to $200K+
Norman’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level flexible gigs to high-earning auto sales. Good mix of part-time and full-time, all focused on people skills.
Account Executive
- Employer: The Polaris Group Consulting
- Location: Norman, OK (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Growth-focused role in direct marketing and sales, working face-to-face with clients and helping drive customer acquisition. Good fit if you like a fast pace, clear advancement paths, and using data to improve sales results.
Entry Level - Sales Rep - Flexible Work
- Employer: Vector Marketing
- Location: Norman, OK (local after training)
- Type: Part-time / flexible
- Pay: $24.00 base per appointment plus commission
Sell Cutco products through one-on-one appointments with full training provided, no experience needed. Great if you want a flexible schedule around school, another job, or family, with guaranteed base pay and the chance to earn more through performance.
Luxury Sales Professional
- Employer: Genesis of Norman
- Location: Norman, OK (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $46,152.65 – $200,000.00 per year
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid time off
High-earning auto sales role helping customers through the full car-buying process and building long-term relationships. Ideal if you’re energetic, professional, and motivated by clear sales goals and strong commission potential.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists similar roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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