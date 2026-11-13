Norman’s healthcare scene is growing fast, with new facilities and steady demand for skilled medical staff. Here are a few solid roles hiring now in and around Norman, OK.

Employer: Oceans Healthcare (Behavioral Health Center at Porter Health Village)

Oceans Healthcare (Behavioral Health Center at Porter Health Village) Location: Norman, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help launch a new, state-of-the-art 48-bed behavioral health hospital serving adults and seniors. This role supports nurses with direct patient care, and comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, PTO, disability, and life insurance. High school diploma is preferred (will be required in OK after 1/1/2026); CNA or 6+ months bedside experience is a plus.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Norman, OK

Type: Travel assignment (13 weeks)

Salary: About $2,427 per week (40 hrs, 10-hr day shifts)

Travel CVOR tech role for allied health pros who want strong pay and steady hours. 40 hours/week, 10-hour day shifts, with Coast noting stipend guarantees for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts, which adds income stability during the contract.

Employer: Medlinkhealth Anesthesia

Medlinkhealth Anesthesia Location: Norman, OK

Type: Likely full-time (days)

Likely full-time (days) Salary: Not listed

CVOR surgical tech role working closely with cardiovascular surgeons in high-acuity cases. You’ll handle scrub support, sterile field setup, and specialized CVOR instruments. Requires BLS (AHA) and CVOR experience; accredited surg tech program or equivalent experience is expected, with CST certification preferred.

If one of these fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—healthcare roles in Norman tend to move quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.