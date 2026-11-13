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🎓 Norman OK Education Jobs – Multiple Teaching Roles Hiring
Norman’s education scene is busy right now, from high school classrooms to nursing clinicals and child care centers. If you like helping people learn, there’s likely a fit for you here.
26-27 Norman High School World History Teacher (Grades 9-12)
- Employer: Norman Public Schools
- Location: Norman, OK (Norman High School)
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary: Not listed
Teach World History to grades 9–12 and help students understand world cultures, governments, and current issues. This role is ideal if you love history, can manage a busy classroom, and hold (or can get) Oklahoma History Teacher certification and a bachelor’s in education (master’s preferred).
Part-Time Clinical Nursing Faculty – Oklahoma City, OK
- Employer: Chamberlain University
- Location: Listed as Norman, OK; clinicals held in Oklahoma City, OK inpatient settings
- Type: Part-time, visiting faculty
- Compensation: $1,120–$7,245 per assignment, depending on course and experience
Mentor BSN students in real hospital settings, helping them connect classroom learning to patient care. Great fit if you have an MSN or higher, an unencumbered Oklahoma RN license, 2+ years recent clinical experience, and want flexible 8‑week session work without needing prior teaching experience.
Child Care Teacher – Child Care Benefits Included
- Employer: Kinderberry Academy
- Location: Norman, OK 73072
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person
- Pay: $20,800–$26,000 per year
Work with young children in a playful, supportive setting with child care discount, paid time off, and tuition reimbursement/PD support (including help earning your CDA or ECE degree). All classroom materials are provided; you just bring energy, reliability, and the ability to pass a state background check.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings and room to grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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