Norman’s education scene is busy right now, from high school classrooms to nursing clinicals and child care centers. If you like helping people learn, there’s likely a fit for you here.

Employer: Norman Public Schools

Norman Public Schools Location: Norman, OK (Norman High School)

(Norman High School) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Teach World History to grades 9–12 and help students understand world cultures, governments, and current issues. This role is ideal if you love history, can manage a busy classroom, and hold (or can get) Oklahoma History Teacher certification and a bachelor’s in education (master’s preferred).

Employer: Chamberlain University

Location: Listed as Norman, OK ; clinicals held in Oklahoma City, OK inpatient settings

Listed as ; clinicals held in inpatient settings Type: Part-time, visiting faculty

Compensation: $1,120–$7,245 per assignment, depending on course and experience

Mentor BSN students in real hospital settings, helping them connect classroom learning to patient care. Great fit if you have an MSN or higher, an unencumbered Oklahoma RN license, 2+ years recent clinical experience, and want flexible 8‑week session work without needing prior teaching experience.

Employer: Kinderberry Academy

Location: Norman, OK 73072

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

Pay: $20,800–$26,000 per year

Work with young children in a playful, supportive setting with child care discount, paid time off, and tuition reimbursement/PD support (including help earning your CDA or ECE degree). All classroom materials are provided; you just bring energy, reliability, and the ability to pass a state background check.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.