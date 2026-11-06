💻 Norman IT Hiring Now: Multiple Tech & AI Roles Open

Norman’s tech scene is picking up, with solid options for both hands-on IT leaders and AI-focused engineers. If you’re into Microsoft stacks or applied AI, these are worth a look.

Employer: IMMY

IMMY Location: Norman, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and secure IMMY’s cloud and on‑prem IT infrastructure, from Microsoft 365, Entra ID, and Azure to firewalls, endpoints, and backups. You’ll manage security tools like Microsoft Defender and Arctic Wolf SOC, oversee a support team, and handle patching, upgrades, and compliance checks.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: CCI Systems, Inc.

Location: Norman, OK (US)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and build AI-enabled apps and automations using Python, LLMs, RAG, Azure, and modern cloud tools. This role sits in the software dev team, working on proofs of concept through to production, with a focus on Azure OpenAI, APIs, CI/CD, and responsible AI.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—tech roles move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.