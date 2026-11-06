🛒 Norman Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Perks

Norman’s retail scene is busy right now, with big-box stores and mall brands all hiring. If you like helping people shop, there are several options here with benefits and flexible hours.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #212, 333 N Interstate Dr, Norman, OK 73069

Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $14–$27/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

Help customers with TVs, games, and electronics, keep displays stocked, and suggest products based on what people need. Comes with Walmart benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and tuition paid 100% through Live Better U for eligible programs.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #212, 333 N Interstate Dr, Norman, OK 73069

Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $14–$27/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

Stand at the entrance to greet shoppers, check receipts when needed, and help keep the front of the store safe and organized. You get the same strong Walmart benefits package, including health insurance options, PTO/PPTO, company discounts, and education benefits.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Location: Sooner Mall, Norman, OK

Type: Seasonal / Full-time hours (around 40 hrs/week)

Pay: Not listed

Lead the Santa photo set at Sooner Mall—hiring and scheduling staff, running daily photo operations, and making sure families have a smooth, fun visit. Good fit if you want hands-on leadership experience in a fast-paced, holiday environment with same-day pay options and unique Santa photo perks for friends and family.

Employer: Mondelēz International (Oreo, Ritz, Chips Ahoy!, etc.)

(Oreo, Ritz, Chips Ahoy!, etc.) Primary Area: Moore, OK (servicing stores in Norman, OK as a secondary area)

(servicing stores in as a secondary area) Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week; early start ~5 a.m., Sun/Mon/Wed/Thu/Fri)

(about 40 hrs/week; early start ~5 a.m., Sun/Mon/Wed/Thu/Fri) Pay: $19.00/hour + 10% target incentive bonus

Stock and merchandise snack brands in grocery and retail stores, build displays, and place orders via tablet to keep shelves full. Includes mileage reimbursement, paid vacation and holidays, health benefits from day one, 401(k), and strong advancement paths in a big national company.

Employer: PacSun

Location: Norman, OK (likely mall retail)

Type: Part-time seasonal (about 20–40 hrs/week; nights, weekends, holidays)

(about 20–40 hrs/week; nights, weekends, holidays) Pay: Not listed

Help shoppers find on-trend styles, keep the floor looking sharp, and support online orders like ship-from-store and pickup. Comes with 30–50% employee discount, 401(k) with match from day one, Calm app access, and a $1,000 referral bonus program.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—seasonal and part-time roles in Norman tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.