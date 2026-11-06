🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Norman

Norman has some wonderful dogs waiting at Norman Animal Welfare for a fresh start. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, one of these pups might be the perfect match.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White / Tan / Yellow / Fawn

White / Tan / Yellow / Fawn Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Norman Animal Welfare

Phone: (405) 292-9736

Giblet is a handsome young cattle dog mix who’s ready to learn and grow with his new people. If you enjoy an active lifestyle and want a smart companion, he could be a great fit.

👉 Meet Giblet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan / Yellow / Fawn

Tan / Yellow / Fawn Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Norman Animal Welfare

Phone: (405) 292-9736

Harley is a young Lab pup with his whole life ahead of him. He’ll need guidance, training, and lots of playtime, and in return you’ll get years of love and loyalty.

👉 Meet Harley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) mix

Shepherd (unknown type) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Norman Animal Welfare

Phone: (405) 292-9736

Hannah is a beautiful black shepherd mix in her adult years, ready for a stable, loving home. If you’re looking for a loyal companion, she may be your girl.

👉 Meet Hannah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier

Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Norman Animal Welfare

Phone: (405) 292-9736

Red is a cream-colored Lab/Pit mix with a big heart and a solid build. He’s looking for people who will give him structure, affection, and a comfy spot to relax.

👉 Meet Red and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Norman Animal Welfare

Phone: (405) 292-9736

Baby is a stunning white Husky who’s looking for a second chance. Her owner passed away, and through no fault of her own she ended up at the shelter. She has done well with children and other animals in her previous home, so she may be a wonderful fit for a family willing to offer patience, love, and a fresh start.

👉 Meet Baby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black / White

Black / White Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Norman Animal Welfare

Phone: (405) 292-9736

Bertie Mae is a black-and-white Lab mix with a classic, friendly look. She’s an adult dog, so she may be past the wild puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with her new people.

👉 Meet Bertie Mae and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Norman Animal Welfare at (405) 292-9736 or visit their website to arrange a meet-and-greet. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.