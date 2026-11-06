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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Norman
Norman has some wonderful dogs waiting at Norman Animal Welfare for a fresh start. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, one of these pups might be the perfect match.
Giblet
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White / Tan / Yellow / Fawn
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Norman Animal Welfare
- Phone: (405) 292-9736
Giblet is a handsome young cattle dog mix who’s ready to learn and grow with his new people. If you enjoy an active lifestyle and want a smart companion, he could be a great fit.
👉 Meet Giblet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Harley
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan / Yellow / Fawn
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Norman Animal Welfare
- Phone: (405) 292-9736
Harley is a young Lab pup with his whole life ahead of him. He’ll need guidance, training, and lots of playtime, and in return you’ll get years of love and loyalty.
👉 Meet Harley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hannah
- Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Norman Animal Welfare
- Phone: (405) 292-9736
Hannah is a beautiful black shepherd mix in her adult years, ready for a stable, loving home. If you’re looking for a loyal companion, she may be your girl.
👉 Meet Hannah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Red
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Norman Animal Welfare
- Phone: (405) 292-9736
Red is a cream-colored Lab/Pit mix with a big heart and a solid build. He’s looking for people who will give him structure, affection, and a comfy spot to relax.
👉 Meet Red and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Baby
- Breed: Husky
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Norman Animal Welfare
- Phone: (405) 292-9736
Baby is a stunning white Husky who’s looking for a second chance. Her owner passed away, and through no fault of her own she ended up at the shelter. She has done well with children and other animals in her previous home, so she may be a wonderful fit for a family willing to offer patience, love, and a fresh start.
👉 Meet Baby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bertie Mae
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black / White
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Norman Animal Welfare
- Phone: (405) 292-9736
Bertie Mae is a black-and-white Lab mix with a classic, friendly look. She’s an adult dog, so she may be past the wild puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with her new people.
👉 Meet Bertie Mae and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Norman Animal Welfare at (405) 292-9736 or visit their website to arrange a meet-and-greet. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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