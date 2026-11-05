📣 Norman, OK Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple High-Earning Paths

Norman’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from home services to insurance and auto repair. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass

Gerber Collision & Glass Location: Norman, OK

Type: Full-time

Estimated Pay: $49,000 – $70,000/year + commission & bonus

Customer-facing role where you write repair estimates, guide people through insurance and repair steps, and help keep the shop’s sales and KPIs on track. Comes with Day 1 medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, paid parental leave, and bonuses, plus strong training and career growth.

Employer: Lotus Pest Control

Lotus Pest Control Location: Norman, OK area (multi-state territories listed)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly base + commission (10–15% on eligible services)

Field sales role doing 5–6 home inspections a day and selling pest, termite, moisture, and attic solutions. Good fit if you’re motivated, like being out on the road, and want paid training, company equipment, and uncapped commission potential.

Employer: TKT Insurance Agency – Simplify Medicare

Location: Norman, OK (in-person)

Type: Contract

Pay: $42,000 – $67,600/year (commission-based)

Work with Medicare clients, using free leads and strong advertising support from the agency to build your book of business. Ideal if you’re already a licensed health insurance agent and want a commission-focused role with room to grow.

Employer: Advanced Heating and Air

Location: Norman, OK (travel from Ardmore to Edmond/Shawnee)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $57,400 – $150,000/year

Consultative home-comfort sales for a veteran-owned HVAC company, helping homeowners choose heating and cooling solutions that fit their budget. Includes paid training, health/dental/vision, PTO, mileage and cell reimbursement, expense account, and flexible schedule, with high earning potential if you like face-to-face sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you really find out if it’s a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.