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🏥 Norman, OK Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $80K+ Roles
Norman’s healthcare scene is busy right now — from hospitals to home health and vet clinics, there’s a wide mix of roles open. Here are several solid options if you’re ready for a new chapter in care work.
Health Care Director
Employer: Legend Senior Living®
Location: Norman, OK
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead the nursing team in an upscale senior living community, overseeing meds, care plans, and nursing staff. Strong benefits (401(k) match, PTO, bonuses, cell phone allotment) and requires an LPN or RN with supervisory experience.
Pharmacy Technician (Part-Time)
Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #5805
Location: 3571 W Rock Creek Rd, Norman, OK 73072
Type: Part-time
Pay: $16–$29/hour + premiums and performance incentives
Work opening/morning shifts helping customers with prescriptions and pharmacy questions. Comes with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).
Physical Therapy Technician – East Norman
Employer: Therapy In Motion (Upstream Rehabilitation)
Location: Norman, OK
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support PTs/OTs with exercises, equipment setup, and front-desk tasks in a busy outpatient clinic. Great fit if you’re organized, people-focused, and want 3 weeks PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, and 401(k) with match.
(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role included once.)
Clinic Director I – Licensed Physical Therapist (PT)
Employer: EmpowerMe Wellness
Location: Norman, OK
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead a therapy team in senior living while still treating patients. Offers predictable schedules, flexible PTO, full medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and free CEUs for PTs with leadership experience.
Ophthalmic Technician
Employer: Ascend Vision Partners
Location: Norman, OK
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on eye care role doing histories, vision testing, imaging, and assisting with minor procedures. High school diploma required; ophthalmology experience and COT certification are preferred but not required.
Therapist – Mobile Response Team
Employer: Family & Children’s Services
Location: OKC/Norman area
Type: Full-time
Pay: $82K + $8K first-year bonus (licensed); $72K + $5K bonus (under supervision)
Join a community-based crisis team responding to behavioral health emergencies in the field. Strong package: premium medical/dental/vision, 403(b) with up to 6% match, up to 34 days off first year, CEUs, and licensure supervision.
Therapist – Children’s Clinical Services
Employer: Family & Children’s Services
Location: OKC/Norman area
Type: Full-time
Pay: $82K + $8K first-year bonus (licensed); $72K + $5K bonus (under supervision)
Provide evidence-based therapy for kids ages 2–17 and their families, in-office and via telehealth. Includes student loan repayment options, 403(b) with up to 6% match, up to 34 days off first year, CEUs, and clinical supervision.
Travel Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) – Long-Term Care
Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc
Location: Norman, OK
Type: Travel / 13-week assignment
Pay: $1,606 per week (40 hrs/week)
13-week travel PTA contract in a long-term care setting, 5x8 day shifts, 40 hours/week, starting 11/30/2026. Weekly pay plus potential tax-free stipends, housing options, and medical/dental benefits.
PRN Licensed Practical Nurse – Home Health
Employer: TruHeart Home Health
Location: Norman, OKC, Edmond, Choctaw & surrounding areas
Type: PRN / Per Diem
Salary: Not listed
Provide in-home nursing care, meds, wound care, and ADL support on a flexible PRN schedule. Requires OK LPN license, 1+ year home health or hospital experience, CPR, driver’s license, and background/drug screen.
Orthodontic Clinician
Employer: Craig & Streight Orthodontics
Location: Norman, South OKC & Mustang (travel required)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $16–$19/hour
Chairside ortho role assisting with X-rays, photos, and procedures while educating patients. Offers health, dental, vision, HSA, 401(k)/401(k) match, PTO, and on-the-job assistant training (OK dental assistant permit required).
Veterinary Technician Assistant – Emergency
Employer: Animal Emergency Center Norman
Location: Norman, OK 73072
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Pay: $15–$18/hour (approx. 26 hrs/week expected)
Support ER vets with lab work, patient monitoring, client education, and surgery prep while learning emergency medicine. Evening/weekend/holiday shifts with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, uniform allowance, and more.
Relief Veterinary Technician – Emergency
Employer: Animal Emergency Center Norman
Location: Norman, OK
Type: Part-time / Relief
Pay: $21–$26/hour
Pick up flexible ER shifts providing advanced nursing care, anesthesia, diagnostics, and client communication. Ideal for experienced ER techs (3+ years) who want control over their schedule.
Weekend CNA Caregiver – Dementia Care (Part-Time, Weekly Pay)
Employer: Comfort Keepers
Location: Norman, OK
Type: Part-time, weekends
Salary: Not listed
One-on-one in-home care for seniors, especially those with dementia, on Saturday/Sunday shifts. Weekly pay, paid training, flexible weekend scheduling, and chances for extra hours; CNA certification and reliable transportation required.
Pharmacy Technician
Employer: Thunder Discount Drug
Location: Norman, OK
Type: Full-time
Pay: $16–$18/hour
Independent pharmacy role with no late nights and very limited weekends. You’ll work closely with patients, possibly learn compounding, and get PTO, optional health insurance, and paid license/CE (OK tech license required).
Physician Assistant (PA-C) – Neurosurgery
Employer: Norman Regional Health System
Location: Norman, OK
Type: Full-time, Day shift
Pay: $48.20–$78.73/hour, depending on experience
Neurosurgery PA role combining clinic and surgical assist duties. Includes medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, retirement plans, and advancement opportunities.
Physician – Family Medicine/Internal Medicine
Employer: Norman Regional Health System
Location: Norman, OK
Type: Physician, Day shift
Salary: Not listed
Outpatient FM/IM role evaluating, treating, and coordinating care for adult patients. Requires MD/DO, completion of FM or IM residency, OK license, DEA/OBNDD, and comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, retirement).
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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