🏥 Norman, OK Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $80K+ Roles

Norman’s healthcare scene is busy right now — from hospitals to home health and vet clinics, there’s a wide mix of roles open. Here are several solid options if you’re ready for a new chapter in care work.

Employer: Legend Senior Living®

Location: Norman, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the nursing team in an upscale senior living community, overseeing meds, care plans, and nursing staff. Strong benefits (401(k) match, PTO, bonuses, cell phone allotment) and requires an LPN or RN with supervisory experience.

Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #5805

Location: 3571 W Rock Creek Rd, Norman, OK 73072

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16–$29/hour + premiums and performance incentives

Work opening/morning shifts helping customers with prescriptions and pharmacy questions. Comes with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Therapy In Motion (Upstream Rehabilitation)

Location: Norman, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support PTs/OTs with exercises, equipment setup, and front-desk tasks in a busy outpatient clinic. Great fit if you’re organized, people-focused, and want 3 weeks PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, and 401(k) with match.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role included once.)

Employer: EmpowerMe Wellness

Location: Norman, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a therapy team in senior living while still treating patients. Offers predictable schedules, flexible PTO, full medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and free CEUs for PTs with leadership experience.

Employer: Ascend Vision Partners

Location: Norman, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on eye care role doing histories, vision testing, imaging, and assisting with minor procedures. High school diploma required; ophthalmology experience and COT certification are preferred but not required.

Employer: Family & Children’s Services

Location: OKC/Norman area

Type: Full-time

Pay: $82K + $8K first-year bonus (licensed); $72K + $5K bonus (under supervision)

Join a community-based crisis team responding to behavioral health emergencies in the field. Strong package: premium medical/dental/vision, 403(b) with up to 6% match, up to 34 days off first year, CEUs, and licensure supervision.

Employer: Family & Children’s Services

Location: OKC/Norman area

Type: Full-time

Pay: $82K + $8K first-year bonus (licensed); $72K + $5K bonus (under supervision)

Provide evidence-based therapy for kids ages 2–17 and their families, in-office and via telehealth. Includes student loan repayment options, 403(b) with up to 6% match, up to 34 days off first year, CEUs, and clinical supervision.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc

Location: Norman, OK

Type: Travel / 13-week assignment

Pay: $1,606 per week (40 hrs/week)

13-week travel PTA contract in a long-term care setting, 5x8 day shifts, 40 hours/week, starting 11/30/2026. Weekly pay plus potential tax-free stipends, housing options, and medical/dental benefits.

Employer: TruHeart Home Health

Location: Norman, OKC, Edmond, Choctaw & surrounding areas

Type: PRN / Per Diem

Salary: Not listed

Provide in-home nursing care, meds, wound care, and ADL support on a flexible PRN schedule. Requires OK LPN license, 1+ year home health or hospital experience, CPR, driver’s license, and background/drug screen.

Employer: Craig & Streight Orthodontics

Location: Norman, South OKC & Mustang (travel required)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$19/hour

Chairside ortho role assisting with X-rays, photos, and procedures while educating patients. Offers health, dental, vision, HSA, 401(k)/401(k) match, PTO, and on-the-job assistant training (OK dental assistant permit required).

Employer: Animal Emergency Center Norman

Location: Norman, OK 73072

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $15–$18/hour (approx. 26 hrs/week expected)

Support ER vets with lab work, patient monitoring, client education, and surgery prep while learning emergency medicine. Evening/weekend/holiday shifts with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, uniform allowance, and more.

Employer: Animal Emergency Center Norman

Location: Norman, OK

Type: Part-time / Relief

Pay: $21–$26/hour

Pick up flexible ER shifts providing advanced nursing care, anesthesia, diagnostics, and client communication. Ideal for experienced ER techs (3+ years) who want control over their schedule.

Employer: Comfort Keepers

Location: Norman, OK

Type: Part-time, weekends

Salary: Not listed

One-on-one in-home care for seniors, especially those with dementia, on Saturday/Sunday shifts. Weekly pay, paid training, flexible weekend scheduling, and chances for extra hours; CNA certification and reliable transportation required.

Employer: Thunder Discount Drug

Location: Norman, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$18/hour

Independent pharmacy role with no late nights and very limited weekends. You’ll work closely with patients, possibly learn compounding, and get PTO, optional health insurance, and paid license/CE (OK tech license required).

Employer: Norman Regional Health System

Location: Norman, OK

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: $48.20–$78.73/hour, depending on experience

Neurosurgery PA role combining clinic and surgical assist duties. Includes medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, retirement plans, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Norman Regional Health System

Location: Norman, OK

Type: Physician, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient FM/IM role evaluating, treating, and coordinating care for adult patients. Requires MD/DO, completion of FM or IM residency, OK license, DEA/OBNDD, and comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, retirement).

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.