🎓 Norman OK Education Jobs – Multiple Teaching Roles Open

Norman has some solid teaching openings right now, from early childhood centers to public schools. If you like helping kids learn and grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Learning Care

Learning Care Location: Norman, OK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Part-time lead role in a child care center where you guide the classroom, mentor other teachers, and build relationships with families. Perks include 50% childcare discount, flexible schedules with no nights or weekends, and support like benefits, 401(k) match, and training/tuition help.

Employer: Learning Care

Learning Care Location: Norman, OK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re starting out in early childhood education and love helping in the classroom. You’ll support daily care, keep the room fun and organized, and get extensive training in childcare and child development.

Employer: Norman Public Schools

Location: Norman, OK – Madison

Type: Full-time, school year contract (182 days)

Salary: Not listed

Teach 5th grade in a stable district role with Teacher Retirement paid in full by Norman Public Schools, plus 10 sick days and 3 personal days. You’ll handle core classroom teaching, student assessment, and work closely with families and staff to support student growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.