🏗️ Several Architecture & Engineering Roles Hiring Now in Norman, OK

Norman’s building and infrastructure work is steady, and a few solid engineering and field roles are open right now. These are good fits if you like problem‑solving, being hands‑on, or shaping how our city runs behind the scenes.

Employer: ECS (Everforth ECS)

ECS (Everforth ECS) Location: Norman, OK (USPS MTSC office)

(USPS MTSC office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support and troubleshoot the USPS Matrix Regional Sorter (MaRS) automation equipment, including installation, repair, and maintenance. You’ll train techs, write clear procedures, and use your mechanical/electrical/PLC skills to keep critical mail systems running; US citizenship or Green Card and ability to obtain USPS Public Trust are required.

Employer: Gateway Companies, LLC

Location: Norman, OK (field-based in Oklahoma)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level, outdoor role working with a survey crew chief on land survey projects—great if you want to break into surveying without prior experience. Expect physical work, travel within Oklahoma, and a full benefits package with health, dental, vision, life, and 401(k) with match after the waiting period.

Employer: University of Oklahoma

Location: Norman, OK (OU Norman campus)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Design electrical systems for campus construction and renovation projects, Monday–Friday, 7:30am–4:00pm with no travel. You’ll need a valid engineer license and significant experience reviewing major construction plans; this comes with benefits eligibility through OU.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting often sparks ideas for other roles you can grow into.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.