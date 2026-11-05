💰 Norman OK Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings up to $70K+

Norman’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re mid-level or ready to lead a tax team. Here are a few strong picks worth a look.

Employer: Valiant Partners

Valiant Partners Location: Norman, OK (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,656 – $70,000 per year

Support a growing public accounting firm with monthly financials, bank recs, sales tax filings, and GAAP reporting for multiple clients. Great fit if you have 2+ years of accounting, know QuickBooks Online and Excel, and want solid benefits plus room to grow (CPA preferred but not required).

Employer: Frederick Fox (recruiting for a 100% employee-owned CPA & advisory firm)

(recruiting for a 100% employee-owned CPA & advisory firm) Location: Norman, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead tax engagements for businesses, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth clients while mentoring a team and helping grow the Norman office. Ideal if you’re a CPA with 5+ years of recent public tax experience and want more advisory work, client ownership, and a real stake in the firm’s success.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—good roles like these move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.