Looking for a four-legged friend in Normal, IL? These adoptable dogs are waiting for a loving home and a cozy spot on your couch.

Breed: Golden Retriever / Miniature Poodle mix

Golden Retriever / Miniature Poodle mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Pet Central Helps

Adoption Fee: $399

Health & care:

Up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations

Neutered

Microchipped (registration included)

(registration included) Current on parasite prevention

Dogs over 6 months are heartworm tested

You’ll receive vet and microchip records by email (paper copies available)

If Franklin sounds like your kind of companion, the next step is to fill out the brief Adopter Survey on his page.

👉 Meet Franklin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Puppy (about 7 months)

Puppy (about 7 months) Gender: Male

Male Weight: ~31 lbs

~31 lbs Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Wish Bone Canine Rescue

Personality:

Sweet, playful young pup

Can be skittish and fearful with new people

with new people Warms up with slow, patient introductions

Very affectionate once he feels safe

once he feels safe Loves other dogs

Trey is looking for a patient family who will help him build confidence and let his loving side shine.

👉 Meet Trey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Puppy (about 3 months)

Puppy (about 3 months) Gender: Female

Female Weight: ~16.7 lbs

~16.7 lbs Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Wish Bone Canine Rescue

Personality:

Sweet, affectionate puppy with typical puppy energy

Loves toys , playing fetch , and cuddling

, , and One of her favorite spots is right in your lap

A little nervous meeting new people, but warms up with time

meeting new people, but warms up with time Smart girl who has already learned “sit” and “paw”

Magnolia will keep you laughing with her playtime and then snuggle up when it’s time to rest.

👉 Meet Magnolia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Puppy (about 4 months)

Puppy (about 4 months) Gender: Female

Female Weight: ~19 lbs (and growing)

~19 lbs (and growing) Color: White/Cream

White/Cream Shelter: Humane Society of Central Illinois

Phone: (309) 451-1000

Adoption Fee: $200

Personality:

Very sweet and playful

and Loves to go on adventures

Big fan of lap cuddles and being loved on

and being loved on Likes to pounce on toys instead of chasing them

instead of chasing them Known for giving the biggest kisses

If you’re looking for a fun, cuddly sidekick, Coraline might be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Coraline and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Normal, IL, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or submitting an adoption application through their links. Your share or visit could be the reason one of these dogs finds a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.