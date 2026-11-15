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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Normal, IL
Looking for a four-legged friend in Normal, IL? These adoptable dogs are waiting for a loving home and a cozy spot on your couch.
Franklin
- Breed: Golden Retriever / Miniature Poodle mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Pet Central Helps
- Adoption Fee: $399
Health & care:
- Up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations
- Neutered
- Microchipped (registration included)
- Current on parasite prevention
- Dogs over 6 months are heartworm tested
- You’ll receive vet and microchip records by email (paper copies available)
If Franklin sounds like your kind of companion, the next step is to fill out the brief Adopter Survey on his page.
👉 Meet Franklin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Trey
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Puppy (about 7 months)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: ~31 lbs
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Shelter: Wish Bone Canine Rescue
Personality:
- Sweet, playful young pup
- Can be skittish and fearful with new people
- Warms up with slow, patient introductions
- Very affectionate once he feels safe
- Loves other dogs
Trey is looking for a patient family who will help him build confidence and let his loving side shine.
👉 Meet Trey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Magnolia
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Puppy (about 3 months)
- Gender: Female
- Weight: ~16.7 lbs
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Wish Bone Canine Rescue
Personality:
- Sweet, affectionate puppy with typical puppy energy
- Loves toys, playing fetch, and cuddling
- One of her favorite spots is right in your lap
- A little nervous meeting new people, but warms up with time
- Smart girl who has already learned “sit” and “paw”
Magnolia will keep you laughing with her playtime and then snuggle up when it’s time to rest.
👉 Meet Magnolia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Coraline
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Puppy (about 4 months)
- Gender: Female
- Weight: ~19 lbs (and growing)
- Color: White/Cream
- Shelter: Humane Society of Central Illinois
- Phone: (309) 451-1000
- Adoption Fee: $200
Personality:
- Very sweet and playful
- Loves to go on adventures
- Big fan of lap cuddles and being loved on
- Likes to pounce on toys instead of chasing them
- Known for giving the biggest kisses
If you’re looking for a fun, cuddly sidekick, Coraline might be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Coraline and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Normal, IL, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or submitting an adoption application through their links. Your share or visit could be the reason one of these dogs finds a forever home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.